West County Idol returns Friday

For any Parkland residents who like the TV show “American Idol,” they can enjoy a local live version this week.

Elementary, middle and high school students take the stage on Friday with vocal solos, duets and other routines at the annual West County Idol competition. The event takes place at 6 p.m. in West County High School’s gymnasium. Admission is $5 per person. Kids under age 5 are free.

West County freshman Julia Hartley has performed in two previous West County Idol contests. This year, she’ll sing “In Jesus’ Name.”

“I chose this song because I want to show people Jesus, using the talent he has given me,” she said.

Hartley said the song is important to her because the words really relate to her and what she tries to do on a daily basis.

“There is this line in the song, ‘I pray for your healing that circumstances will change, I pray that the fear inside will leave in Jesus’ name,'" she said. "Those lyrics really have an effect on me because there are people who I know that don’t know Jesus, or they do but they just don’t know him as their savior.”

Hartley said she wants people to see that there is “someone who they can rely on for anything and he never leaves you.”

Sixth-grade student Kaytli Holbert is performing in West County Idol for the first time. She is singing “Half the Man,” a song by Jennifer Smestad.

Holbert has been practicing this song for a while and fell in love with it the first time she heard it.

“This song is important to me because I think it’s actually true about my dad because some of the lyrics describe him like, ‘Growing up, there wasn’t much my daddy couldn’t fix. If it wouldn’t work, he’d make the old look new again.’”

Holbert said her relationship with her dad is very close. She enjoys spending time with him, especially on the weekends. This song reminds her of their memories together.

“He is the best father figure I could possibly have,” she said.

Hartley and Holbert are two of 22 students who will compete Friday for first, second or third place in each of the three age divisions.

Participants in this year’s contest include

High school:

Drake Williams, vocal solo; Rebecca and Lizzie Somerville, vocal duet; Elle Hovis, vocal solo; Julia Hartley, vocal solo; Autumn King, vocal solo; The Jazz Band, lip sync routine; Macey Bone, Kenny Godat, Karter Walter and Alyssa Carroll, saxophone quartet; Alyssa Carroll, vocal solo; Alyssa Carroll, Kaley Burr, Macey Bone and Kylee Medlin, lip sync routine; and Kirsten Jarrett and Alyssa Carroll, vocal duet.

Middle school:

Kaytli Holbert, vocal solo; Macey Williams, vocal solo; Destiny Menke, vocal solo; Madison Herrington, vocal solo; Shelbi Culver and Destiny Menke, vocal duet; Aliza Reid, vocal solo; and Sarah Hurd, vocal solo.

Elementary:

Tallulah Clack and Meredith Marler, violin and vocal duet; Alex Northrup, magic routine; Isabella Thompson, tumbling routine; and Abby Reid, vocal solo.

While votes are tabulated on Friday, a few talented groups will entertain the audience: the elementary’s choir with “Count on Me”; seventh- and eighth-grade choir with “A Tribute to Queen”; and the high school’s swing choir women with “Music in My Mother’s House,” swing choir men with “Donkey Riding,” and combined swing choir with “You Can’t Stop the Beat.”

Ryan Hassell, grades 6-12 choral director and organizer of this event, said, “West County Idol is an amazing event and I’m particularly excited about this year because we have so many great acts. There is going to be so much talent at this year’s competition.”

West County Idol has taken place for nearly 20 years.

During the competition, WCHS WCTV students play pre-recorded short videos of the contestants introducing themselves and run the live screens during the show. New computer-controlled LED stage lights were recently added to enhance the visual effects of the performances.

Setup is completed during the day of the performance and usually takes a few hours.

Backstage crew and assistants include Susan Masters, admission; WCTV crew for cameras and live video; Dustin Gore, sound technician; WCHS Concert Choir, setup; and Amy Clabaugh, Belinda Drennen, Dee Gidden, Cheryl Gilliam, Susan Masters and Shelly Siegel, tabulators.

Faculty sponsors for this event include Angie Black and CJ Wright, WCTV; Drew Hartenberger, elementary choir; Darren Cordray, middle and high school bands; and Ryan Hassell, middle and high school choirs.

Proceeds from the evening’s performances benefit West County’s choral music departments.

Upcoming fine arts events at West County include the high school’s spring choral concert on May 10 at 6 p.m. and the middle school’s combined band and choir concert on May 12 at 6 p.m.

Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal

