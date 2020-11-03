West County joins state COVID-19 testing program

“Two of the bigger districts said, ‘We really want to do it; we really wish we would do it. If there was others to do it in this area, we probably think a little bit harder on making that decision,’” he said.

Warden mentioned that there are two other nurses with West County right now, so she has the time to focus on the COVID cases and testing.

Coffman said the St. Francois County Health Center also supports their decision.

The board agreed that this was a good move for the district.

“I'm not afraid of being the first, if we think it’s good for us” said Shawn Meinershagen, board vice president. “I think starting with our staff is a good way to kind of ease into this and make sure we like it (and) to make sure it's something we want to do and then approach how we want to do it. But I wouldn’t let the fact that other districts aren't doing it to sway us. If we think it can work for us, then let’s do it.”

In other COVID news, Coffman told the board that he and the other MAAA superintendents sent a letter to the governor asking that quarantine time for students who are close contacts be reduced from 14 days. They also worked with area health departments when drafting the letter.