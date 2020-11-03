West County joins state COVID-19 testing program

The state of Missouri is offering free COVID-19 rapid tests to public and private school districts in their new BinaxNOW Antigen Testing Program and West County has decided to sign up for it.
West County is the only district in the area who is participating.
According to a release from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, the state started shipping out the tests last week to the nearly 330 districts that are participating in the program.
School Nurse Stephanie Warden told the West County Board of Education during the October meeting that the district has had eight staff members and two students test positive for the virus. There were 41 students in quarantine as of Thursday, and 108 people who have been released from quarantine, she said.
“So students have not really been our issue,” she said. “It's really adults.”
Warden, who is the nurse in charge of COVID cases and contact tracing for the district, met with staff in all the buildings to make sure they understand what close contact means.
“That means that you are within six feet of someone for 15 minutes or more throughout the day, whether that's five minutes here, five minutes there, five minutes another time, and that accumulates to 15 minutes,” she explained. “So we explained to them, ‘on the weekend, if you're hanging out with West County staff, please be six feet apart.’”
Warden and Superintendent Dr. Kevin Coffman also updated the board about their decision to sign up for the testing program.
The cost of the program is free, Warden, said except for $200 per year fee for waste disposal.
According to DESE, the minimally invasive nasal swab tests must be administered by a health professional (e.g. a school nurse) and yield results in just 15 minutes. Many districts will perform these rapid tests onsite, after receiving the appropriate consent from the staff member or the student’s parent/guardian. Test results must be reported to the state within 24 hours.
Warden said the person being tested must be symptomatic and it must be done in the first seven days.
The false positive rate for the test is 1.5%, she said, and the false negative is 2.9%.
Initially, the district just plans to use the tests for staff members.
“I'm thinking that this could be a good way to be able to make sure that we're being safe with our staff,” Warden said. “If they have allergy or cold symptoms, we can do a rapid test. We can see if they're negative, and then if they are negative, then they could still continue to work.”
Right now, staff members are going to Great Mines Health Center in Potosi to have rapid testing done.
But they are open to possibly expanding the testing to students down the road.
“I would love to be able to, because in the area, if you have an uninsured kid, there's not a good place to go for free testing,” Warden explained. “So I don't fully want to close that student door. But I don't know the best way to go about it. And so we're thinking, let's start with staff and see how it goes, see what other districts are doing.”
Warden said they don’t want to just become the testing site where parents send sick students to school, knowing they can get tested for free.
But they also know that rapid testing could put negative-testing students back in school earlier.
“We have students that are missing three or four days waiting for test results to get back,” Warden said. Like I said, we've had two positive students. We've had no positive students in the elementary. So that means that all these students that are missing three or four days, they've all came back negative.”
This is a new experience for everyone and they will be the only ones doing it in the area.
“We also don't want to be out on that island alone with testing students and what's the best way to do it,” Warden added. “You have to have a consent form. We're not going to be testing students without the parent’s consent.”
For example, she asked, do you send a consent form home at the beginning for the parent to sign and keep it on file when you need it? But will that worry parents that they could test the student at any time?
“There’s a lot of gray area,” Warden added.
She said she is hoping to look at what other districts in the state that are testing students decide to do to see what procedures work for them.
Coffman said attorneys for the district are on the fence about it. They have some liability concerns, he said, but they also know it’s hard to prove exactly where a person got COVID-19 from.
“When you listen to them and look at their response, it almost comes across that they don't have enough knowledge on this yet,” he added.
But Coffman thinks it’s important to sign up for the program so they have the tests available, and testing staff members will allow them to get some experience with the system.
Support Local Journalism
“If we see that this is going to be probable and be a good thing for our kids, we can also expand into that later on,” he explained.
When asked by a board member why he thought more school districts weren’t signing up for it, Coffman cited liability issues and not wanting to overwhelm school health officials.
“Two of the bigger districts said, ‘We really want to do it; we really wish we would do it. If there was others to do it in this area, we probably think a little bit harder on making that decision,’” he said.
Warden mentioned that there are two other nurses with West County right now, so she has the time to focus on the COVID cases and testing.
Coffman said the St. Francois County Health Center also supports their decision.
The board agreed that this was a good move for the district.
“I'm not afraid of being the first, if we think it’s good for us” said Shawn Meinershagen, board vice president. “I think starting with our staff is a good way to kind of ease into this and make sure we like it (and) to make sure it's something we want to do and then approach how we want to do it. But I wouldn’t let the fact that other districts aren't doing it to sway us. If we think it can work for us, then let’s do it.”
In other COVID news, Coffman told the board that he and the other MAAA superintendents sent a letter to the governor asking that quarantine time for students who are close contacts be reduced from 14 days. They also worked with area health departments when drafting the letter.
They drafted a letter because the governor was asking for guidance from the educational community on what they needed, he explained.
“The one component that's hurting our school is the close contact,” Coffman added. “Because when we put a student out for close contact, that’s 14 days and what we're seeing is that the close contacts aren’t sick.”
According to data collected by the 11 schools, he said, out of 2,000 students who were quarantined after being ruled close contacts to a positive case, only four tested positive.
“But how many students were tested?” Board President Andy Kearns asked.
“That is the argument,” Coffman answered.
They have not heard back about their letter yet, he said.
As of Sept. 1, the district has 184 students doing virtual learning, but Coffman said that number had dropped to 148 as last week.
They are allowing students one transition during the semester.
“The difficult thing - please keep in mind it’s showing the flexibility of our staff – (is) it's not easy to transfer a student at the secondary level when you're talking credits and where they're at and how to do that,” Coffman said. “It's just not as easy as it may sound, especially in the middle of the quarter or whatever. And so there's a lot of discussion about it and, at the end, we all know these are our kids. We need to get them back as soon as we can. That’s the best way they can learn.”
High School Principal Levi Rawson said it’s been a rough transition for his students moving back to in-person learning.
“Everybody we've got back is way behind,” he said. “We're trying to find ways to get them caught up so they don’t fail for the semester.”
After talking to teacher liaisons who work with the online students, about half of those students are on track, Coffman added.
Coffman also shared with the board that the district will be getting additional CARES Act money from the county. The district was originally awarded $270,000, but will now be getting a little more than $485,000 total.
The district will be using these funds to pay for hands-free equipment in the bathrooms, masks, walls for the elementary COVID isolation room, more Chromebooks if they have to all-virtual, online teaching software, and labor to make all the updates, according to Coffman.
During her report, Elementary School Principal Laura Basler updated the board on plans for Christmas concerts. This year, to have more space for social distancing, the elementary programs will take place at the middle school and one grade level will perform at a time. The programs will be staggered over three days, Dec. 6-8.
Coffman said that middle and high school band and choir Christmas concerts will have a virtual option this year.
At the beginning of the meeting, the board recognized eighth grader Ava Clifton, who took first place in the national Elks Drug Awareness Essay Contest. The theme for the contest was “Life does not rewind, choose life not drugs.” Clifton read her award-winning essay, which was inspired by the life of her mom, middle school teacher Pam Clifton, in front of the board.
The board also recognized the teachers who were honored by the VFW National Citizen Education Teacher Program. Teachers are nominated by their peers. Teachers who promote civic responsibility, flag etiquette, patriotism are prime candidates for this award, according to information from the VFW about the awards.
“We're honored to recognize the teachers of West County that has been awarded with this honor,” Rawson said.
Lisa Gibson was honored as the elementary teacher of year and John Barnett as the middle school teacher of the year.
Earning the above and beyond awards were DeAnna Callahan and Drew Hartenberger in the elementary school, Pam Clifton and Nikki Simily in the middle school, and Kristie Camp and Ryan Hassell in the high school.
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.