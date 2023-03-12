West County Elementary School is bringing back a special event for upcoming preschool and kindergarten students.

According to WCE Counselor Becky Yount, the West County Roundup for soon-to-be preschoolers and kindergarteners is an event that hasn’t been held for several years.

This event takes place Tuesday at 6 p.m. starting in WCE’s cafeteria.

“Incoming pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students and their parents should arrive at 6 p.m.,” said Yount. “There will be an all-group introductory in the cafeteria, and then the group will be divided into five groups.”

Pre-K students and their parents will visit the preschool and complete activities with teachers Tracey Walling and Andrea Abel.

Kindergarten students will be divided into four groups each led by a kindergarten teacher. They will rotate between each of the four kindergarten classrooms and participate in short activities. Once all classroom rotations have been completed, students and their parents will tour the building to visit the library, art room, music classroom, gymnasium, office and counselor’s office. They’ll end with a trip through the lunch line where they will be served a snack and milk on a tray, similar to what they will experience in kindergarten.

This roundup is expected to conclude by 7:30 p.m.

“We are excited to meet our newest Bulldogs and hope to see everyone at the roundup,” said Yount. “If parents have not yet made their appointment for screening and registration by then, they can make their appointment that night as well.”

Screening and enrollment for incoming preschool and kindergarten students for the 2023-2024 school year takes place March 27 and 28. Call 573-562-7558 to schedule an appointment. For preschool, this applies to any child who turns 4 by July 31, 2023. For kindergarten, this applies to any child who turns 5 by the same date.

Specific paperwork is needed for screening and enrollment, including the child’s state-issued birth certificate, immunization record, proof of residency and Medicaid information (if the child is eligible).

Parents may call WCE at 573-562-7558 or email byount@wcr4.org with any questions.