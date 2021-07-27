West County planning for normal start to school

During the July meeting, West County Superintendent Dr. Kevin Coffman told the Board of Education that the district would be starting school as normal on Aug. 23.

“We do have a plan in place should the need arise,” he said about the ongoing COVID-19 situation. “But as of right now, we're what we call level one, which we'll be back full as normal on the first day of school with no mandates.”

Administrators also updated the board members on the preparations and cleaning and sanitizing being done at the buildings in order to be ready for the return of students.

Coffman said inservice days will start on Aug. 12 with a half-day substitute teacher training, which is new this year. It will be paid training for new substitute teachers this year but is also open to those who have substituted in the past.

“During that time, we're going to go over some general guidelines and expectations of subs (and) give them some information that we kind of expect some people to know,” he said. “This way, we can guarantee that everybody's on the same page when they walk in that day. And we also want to invite them to provide feedback after each time they sub on their experience and working in our district. (We’re) always looking for ways to improve that process.”