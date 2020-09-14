West County provides notice of data breach last year; no identity theft reported so far

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

West County School District announced on Friday that, although it had experienced a possible data breach between Oct. 6 and Nov. 20 last year, to date it’s had no reports from anyone affected by that unauthorized access of information on a computer server used for summer school.

“After we first discovered the breach, it’s been a long process, because we immediately turned it over to our insurance who hired an investigative company who then came in and investigated everything,” said the district superintendent, Dr. Kevin Coffman. “It wasn’t on one of our main school servers, it was on a server we use for our summer school, and the number of people it would have impacted was minimal.

"The investigators thought the probability of data being mined was very improbable, due to the amount of time the (hacker) was in the server and due to the movement within the system. They couldn’t say it 100% didn’t happen, though, so we set about contacting everyone we could. We’re sending out the news release in hopes we can reach the few people we might have missed.”