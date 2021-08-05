West County readies for start of school

It’s almost time for area districts to welcome students to a brand-new school year.
“The faculty, staff and our board of education are excited at the opening of school this year,” said Superintendent Dr. Kevin Coffman. “The intent is that school will begin with no restrictions in place, but we will keep a watchful eye on the national, state and local impact of the resurgence of COVID-19.”
Coffman said decisions will be made to prove an “impactful and meaningful education to all our students, no matter the situations we may face.”
District open house at all three buildings takes place Aug. 17 from 6-8 p.m. Students at the middle school will have their fall school portraits taken for the yearbook.
The first day for students to attend classes is Aug. 23.
For high school students, registration packets were mailed home recently to all students who were already enrolled by July 31. This packet includes important paperwork to be filled out and returned at open house or on registration day for returning students on Aug. 13 from 8:30-11:30 or 12:30-2:30. Students will receive locker assignments as well as parking spots for those who have no outstanding lunch chargers.
High school seniors must also have their MCV4 meningitis shot before starting classes.
“New students will have registration that day as well,” said West County High School Principal Levi Rawson, “but we would prefer they call and set up an appointment to get registered if at all possible with our counseling department.”
Rawson said he is excited to see all of the staff and students return to school.
“I look forward to making each new year the best year yet at West County,” he said. “We are hoping to finally get back to some normalcy for both students and staff as we enter the 2021-22 school year.”
He said the custodial/maintenance staff have done a tremendous job in getting the building prepared for the upcoming school year.
“We have a wonderful staff here at West County High School, and we are excited to welcome our new faculty members as they start their careers as West County Bulldogs.”
West County Middle School students will also receive beginning-of-the-year paperwork in the mail. Parents are urged to complete these forms and return them at open house. Special incentives are being offered for middle school students who return all of their paperwork.
New WCMS Principal Lindsay Jackson is excited to see all of the students and staff this year.
“I know a lot of the students from when I worked in the elementary, but it is exciting to see them now that they are older,” she said.
Jackson said it’s exciting to begin a brand-new school year.
“I believe this year is even more exciting as I begin my first year as the middle school principal,” she said. “There are a lot of great people who work here that I am eager to get to know and work with.”
She said some of the staff have already planned several fun activities for the students and staff for throughout the year.
“I think it is going to be the best year ever!”
The middle school supply list can be found at https://drive.google.com/file/d/1UFSpUsZme1aGxXRtNgOd4l6fAYJH5MAx/view.
For West County Elementary students, they are welcome to take their new school supplies with them to place in their classrooms at open house on Aug. 17. The elementary school’s supply list can be found here https://drive.google.com/file/d/1qPoHmV8auIX8dWcKjYWLAdiCwhPIDhKu/view.
“I’m always excited for the beginning of school each year,” said Laura Basler, WCES principal. “It is great to see the teachers and students!”
She added that the building is always full of energy and excitement as they embark on a brand-new year.
“I’m looking forward to settling back into a routine, welcoming our new staff members, and striving for a year of near normalcy for our students and community,” she said.
New students in the West County School District need to register at their school on Aug. 13 anytime between 8:30-11:30 a.m. or 12:30-2:30 p.m. Parents should call the specific building in which their child will attend in order to make an appointment. The district’s main phone number is 573-562-7535.
Students who are new to the district must have their state birth certificate, updated immunization record, previous school information and proof of residency (utility bill, lease agreement, etc.).
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal