West County readies for start of school

“New students will have registration that day as well,” said West County High School Principal Levi Rawson, “but we would prefer they call and set up an appointment to get registered if at all possible with our counseling department.”

Rawson said he is excited to see all of the staff and students return to school.

“I look forward to making each new year the best year yet at West County,” he said. “We are hoping to finally get back to some normalcy for both students and staff as we enter the 2021-22 school year.”

He said the custodial/maintenance staff have done a tremendous job in getting the building prepared for the upcoming school year.

“We have a wonderful staff here at West County High School, and we are excited to welcome our new faculty members as they start their careers as West County Bulldogs.”

West County Middle School students will also receive beginning-of-the-year paperwork in the mail. Parents are urged to complete these forms and return them at open house. Special incentives are being offered for middle school students who return all of their paperwork.

New WCMS Principal Lindsay Jackson is excited to see all of the students and staff this year.