West County receives grant to purchase vision screener

It’s estimated that one in four school-aged children have vision disorders. That’s why screenings are necessary to identify issues with kids’ vision. This means students are more likely to succeed academically, athletically and even socially when issues such as these have been identified and corrected.

West County Elementary School Nurse Casey Turnbaugh knows how important it is to detect any vision issues as early as possible.

Turnbaugh has been a nurse for 14 years and has worked as the WCE nurse since 2020.

In mid-March 2022, Turnbaugh received an email with details of a grant from Ashley Fleming, representative of the Community Foundation of the Ozarks. After communicating with Fleming via email, Turnbaugh submitted a grant application in April to seek funding for a vision screener.

The West County School District was recently notified that they have been awarded $5,000 of the necessary $8,000 to purchase a vision screener.

Turnbaugh said this tool will service individuals from 6 months to adult.

“It will be useful for our community through Parents as Teachers all the way through grade 12,” she said.

Currently there are about 500 WCE students. This tool will service these students and those in middle and high school, as well. That is a total of more than 1,000 students.

“The Welch Allyn screener is top-of-the-line equipment and will provide our students with more accurate screening results,” said Turnbaugh. “With this tool, we will have greater success in early identification of potential vision deficits and/or amblyopia.”

She said quick diagnosis and treatment for the district’s students “will lead to a more positive school experience and greater classroom success.”

The Community Foundation of the Ozarks and the Louis L. & Julia Dorothy Coover Charitable Foundation presented a $5,000 check to the West County School District. The grant is part of a $90,000 program which supports students and educators in 21 rural school districts. The grant program is a collaboration between the Coover Charitable Foundation and the CFO’s Rural Schools Partnership, which advances rural education through a variety of programs.

The CFO administrators grantmaking for the Coover Charitable Foundation, which is managed by Commerce Trust Company.

In order to guide this year’s Coover Regional education program, the CFO conducted a survey of educators in its network of school partners and received more than 400 responses. Among funding priorities, the health and mental health of both students and teachers were identified as areas of greatest need in rural school districts.

“Supporting students’ physical- and mental-health needs, which often aren’t covered by traditional school-funding sources, can make a significant improvement in their ability to learn,” said Jill Reynolds, senior vice president at Commerce Trust Company. “These grants are an example of how philanthropy’s flexible funding can complement other resources for the overall benefit of children and schools.”

Julia Dorothy Coover, a 30-year Commerce employee, founded the Louis L. & Julia Dorothy Coover Charitable Foundation in 1992 to honor her husband’s memory. Since then, the Coover Charitable Foundation has awarded more than $7 million in grants to nonprofit agencies and rural schools across the Ozarks.

The Community Foundation of the Ozarks was founded in 1973. It is the region’s largest public charitable foundation and serves a vast network of donors, 53 regional affiliate foundations, and nonprofit partners across central and southern Missouri with assets of $394 million as of June 30.