West County recognizes students, discusses CSIP

During West County's October Board of Education meeting, the elementary school recognized a group of students for the achievement of advanced on the Missouri Assessment Program (MAP) test, the annual test taken by students in Missouri schools.

Elementary School Principal Laura Basler started the meeting off by honoring those students who had scored advanced on all sections of the test taken. In third and fourth grade, the students take the test in English and math, while fifth graders take the test in English, math, and science.

“They have achieved the highest level that you can achieve on this test, there are different levels, and advanced is as high as you can get,” said Basler. “These students have achieved advanced in all of the areas that they have taken, and that is an extremely high achievement.”

Students who took the test as third graders and scored advanced in all categories are Paisley Barker and Emma Jenkerson. Students who took the MAP test as fourth graders included Remi Conway, Aubree Lansing, Meredith Marler, Jordyn Navarro, Tristyn Scoggin, Roland Scott, and Eli Smith. Students who took the test as fifth graders and scored advanced in all three categories are Nathan Jenkerson and Gage Lamken.

Superintendent Dr. Kevin Coffman briefly discussed the Continuous School Improvement Plan (CSIP) before letting Dr. Aaron Zalis with the South Central Regional Professional Development Center take over. Zalis had spent 35 years working for the Rolla school district before joining the development center. Along with explaining what will be the key focuses on the CSIP, Zalis explained to the board what changed with the new Missouri School Improvement Program (MSIP), which relates to the CSIP.

According to Zalis, the MSIP has been around since 1990s, and the previous cycle of the MSIP lasted from 2012 through 2021. Between the old and new cycles, Zalis believes there are some very positive differences.

With the new MSIP, 70% of the annual performance report (APR) is based on how students perform on assessment, as well as other factors including attendance and graduation rate, while the other 30% is based on continuous improvement. According to the explanation, the biggest portion of the 30% comes from the CSIP plan.

“So, you’re actually going to get accreditation performance points for continuous improvement, in which the CSIP was part of that,” Zalis said.

The CSIP is working on developing an internal and external communication with everyone in the district who has an interest in the providing feedback on the district. Previously, the document was called the Comprehensive School Improvement Plan, but has been changed to Continuous School Improvement Plan.

“It shouldn’t be a document that sits on a shelf in the superintendent’s office only to come out every once in a while,” explained Zalis. “It should be something that’s always used and has these limited number of focus goals. Right now we come back with a bazillion goals, I promise you that we’re going to stay focused and keep it simple. It’s the plans, it’s the governing document for the school district.”

Between now and December, members of the staff, parents of students, and sophomores and juniors will be surveyed to collect data for the CSIP plan.

In other business, the board heard from the principals of the schools. High School Principal Levi Rawson informed the board the total enrollment of the high school was 298, with an attendance for the year so far at 93.37%. The elementary currently has 406 students enrolled, according to Basler, with a year-to-date attendance for the school at 95.06%. Middle School Principal Lindsay Jackson was unable to attend due to an award ceremony for her father, but provided information showing the middle school has a total of 240 students enrolled, with a year-to-date attendance at 95.11%.

The board heard from the Library Media Program from Librarians Lisa Puller and Kim Cover. The elementary fiction section has been sorted by genre and now students can find books in the fiction depending on the genre. In the middle school, the main focus is to fill in gaps and replace any books which had been damaged beyond repair. In the high school library, the library had received a $500 grant which allowed the library to spend on high-low, meaning high interest but low reading level, reading materials and added 81 new books.

The board also heard from the Health Services on COVID, new equipment, and mobile treatments from Upward Smiles. Nurses Stephanie Warden and Casey Turnbaugh say it feels like the school has returned back to normal regarding COVID, besides offering testing. Upward Smiles will be coming to each building with the mobile unit and will offer extensive services including fillings. The district will also have vision and hearing screening this semester from Complete Vision Care and Miracle Ear; as well as having also received a $5,000 grant to purchase a spot vision screener, usually priced at $8,000, and will be able to tell the users if there are any vision issues.

The board set the November meeting date for Nov. 17 at 6 p.m.