West County registration, open house dates announced

It’s almost time for area districts to welcome students to a new school year.

Students of all ages who are new to the West County R-4 School District will need to be registered on Aug. 11 anytime between 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. or 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Call the district at 573-562-7535 for more information. Parents should make an appointment with the school counselors in the appropriate buildings in order to register their children. Proof of residency (utility bill, lease agreement or temporary assistance/food stamp paperwork), shot records, previous school information and state birth certificate are the required documents for new students to be enrolled in the district.

The district-wide open house takes place at each building on Aug. 16 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The first day of the 2022-23 school year for West County students is Aug. 22.

School supply lists for elementary and middle school students are available on the district’s website and Facebook page. Copies of the lists are also available at local Walmart locations.

HIGH SCHOOL

For students already enrolled at West County High School, registration packets will be mailed home on Aug. 1. This packet will contain several items to be filled out and returned on registration day on Aug. 11 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. or 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Completed paperwork may also be returned at the district’s open house on Aug. 16.

During high school registration, students will receive locker and parking assignments. Students who have outstanding lunch charges will not be able to obtain a parking spot.

All high school students who return all completed school paperwork by registration or open house qualify for an open lunch on a date to be determined after the first week of school.

Seniors must have proof they have received the MCV4 meningitis shot.

WCHS Principal Levi Rawson said, “As with any new school year, I am excited to see all the staff and students returning to school and look forward to making each new year the best year yet at West County.”

He said the custodial and maintenance staffs have done a “wonderful job getting our building prepared for the return of students and staff. We have an outstanding staff at West County High School, and we’re excited to welcome our new faculty members as they start their careers as West County Bulldogs!”

MIDDLE SCHOOL

WCMS Principal Lindsay Jackson said students in grades 6-8 will receive a packet of paperwork mailed to their home during the first week of August. Students who return completed paperwork by registration or open house will be eligible for an incentive.

Jackson said the beginning of the school year is always an exciting time for everyone.

“The anticipation of seeing the students and staff again after summer break always makes me eager to get things started,” she said. “The teachers and staff work hard to get the students excited about school, and our custodians work hard to prepare our building for students and their families.”

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Elementary students will receive paperwork mailed to them during the first week of August. These completed forms should be returned at open house or on the first day of school.

Students are welcome to take their school supplies to their new classroom at open house.

WCE Principal Laura Basler said she’s always excited for the beginning of each school year. She’s especially looking forward to settling back into a routine and focusing on making the 2022-23 school year a great year.

“It is great to see the teachers and students,” she said. “The building is always full of energy and excitement as we embark on a new year.”