West County releases re-entry plan

West County R-4 School District recently released its re-entry plan for the 2020-21 school year. Students return to classes in less than three weeks, and will have two options from which to choose, face-to-face or virtual learning.
School begins Aug. 24. Parents who want their students to enroll in the virtual option should contact the district no later than Friday, Aug. 14.
The district is hosting a Facebook Live Q&A session on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 5 p.m. when parents may ask questions related to the re-entry plan.
“In order to address both the educational needs of our students and concerns of our parents, the West County R-4 School District has created this plan to aid in navigating the reestablishment of our school where employees, students and families feel safe and to reduce the impact of COVID-19 conditions upon returning to our campuses,” said Dr. Kevin Coffman, superintendent.
The guidelines in the plan are based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization, St. Francois County Health Department, and state and federal leaders.
But in difficult times, Coffman said, every option must be considered. West County parents will have two options from which to choose: in-class and virtual education.
The district put together a plan that includes two levels of educational operation. Level one includes students returning to in-person classes on Aug. 24. Parents can also request that their child enroll in the district’s virtual school, if they contact the building principal or counselor no later than Aug. 14.
Level two of the plan is in the case that the health department or local, state or federal government closes schools. The district would immediately transition to the second level to shift all students to the district’s virtual learning program.
The plan also addressed other pertinent items:
Staff and students are encouraged but not required to wear masks.
Parents must complete at-home screenings each morning to check their children for coughing or shortness of breath, fever and other symptoms.
If a student is absent due to COVID-19-related symptoms, he or she is excused as long as the absence has been verified by a medical professional or health department in writing.
Other protocols regarding transportation, maintenance, classroom, hallway, recess, cafeteria, athletics and events, and visitors are addressed in the plan.
The plan also includes detailed steps of how the campuses will be cleaned, disinfected and sanitized on a daily basis as well as detailed steps on what to do if a student or staff member tests positive for COVID-19.
The last part of the plan is regarding online instruction.
The complete plan can be found online at http://www.wcr4.org/wp-content/themes/spacious-pro/images/publications/2020_reentry.pdf.
“The preferred method of instruction is face-to-face learning on our campuses,” said Coffman. “We feel this provides the best form of learning and allows students to participate in athletics and activities.”
Registration and Orientation Information
West County High School’s registration for returning students is Aug. 13 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-2:30 p.m. New students must call to schedule an appointment and need proof of residency, shot records, previous school information and state birth certificate.
Registration at the middle school is Aug. 13 from 8:30-11 a.m. and noon to 2:30 p.m. New students must have an appointment to enroll for the new school year.
West County elementary students will also have registration Aug. 13 from 8:30-11 a.m. and noon to 2:30 p.m.
Open house
The district has plans to hold open house on Aug. 18.
For the high school, students in ninth grade attend from 5-6 p.m., 10th grade from 6-7 p.m., and 11th and 12th grades from 7-8 p.m.
“These are preferred times but if they don’t work, students may come anytime between 5-8 p.m.,” said Levi Rawson, WCHS principal, “but only one parent is allowed with the student.”
For middle school, students will also have their fall school portrait taken during open house. Sixth graders will be from 5-6 p.m., seventh graders from 6-7 p.m. and eighth graders from 7-8 p.m.
Elementary students will attend open house from 5-6 p.m. for kindergarten and third-grade students; 6-7 p.m. for first- and fourth-grade students; and 7-8 p.m. for second- and fifth-grade students.
Supply lists
Back-to-school supply lists for all grade levels can be found online at www.wcr4.org.
For more information regarding the re-entry plan or other back-to-school information, call 573-562-7535 and select the option for the building needed.
“West County has taken many different approaches to creating a safe and educational setting for the upcoming year,” said Coffman, “and in spite of this crisis, I truly believe the staff will be successful in teaching students and allowing them to grow intellectually, socially and emotionally.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
