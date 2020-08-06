West County releases re-entry plan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

West County R-4 School District recently released its re-entry plan for the 2020-21 school year. Students return to classes in less than three weeks, and will have two options from which to choose, face-to-face or virtual learning.

School begins Aug. 24. Parents who want their students to enroll in the virtual option should contact the district no later than Friday, Aug. 14.

The district is hosting a Facebook Live Q&A session on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 5 p.m. when parents may ask questions related to the re-entry plan.

“In order to address both the educational needs of our students and concerns of our parents, the West County R-4 School District has created this plan to aid in navigating the reestablishment of our school where employees, students and families feel safe and to reduce the impact of COVID-19 conditions upon returning to our campuses,” said Dr. Kevin Coffman, superintendent.

The guidelines in the plan are based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization, St. Francois County Health Department, and state and federal leaders.

But in difficult times, Coffman said, every option must be considered. West County parents will have two options from which to choose: in-class and virtual education.