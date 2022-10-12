West County’s Got Talent Friday at WCMS

The popular TV show “America’s Got Talent” showcases people of all ages and talents. The long-running show has been on TV since 2006.

Although theirs hasn’t been in existence for as long, the West County School District has its own version of the show.

The 2022 version takes place Friday at 6 p.m. in West County Middle School’s gymnasium. The competition has previously been held in the high school gym but has been moved to the middle school for this year.

The event started about 13 years ago when Kevin Coffman, middle school principal at that time, approached teacher Ryan Hassell about starting an annual fundraiser for the middle school. Fast forward more than a decade later, the event has branched out to include performances by students from all three buildings as well as band and choir members and sometimes staff.

Hassell, choir director for grades 6-12, has been putting the production together since it first began.

For 2022, the district-wide event includes 15 entries from elementary, middle and high school.

Throughout the night, attendees will be treated to performances by WCHS’s Jazz Band. Songs include “Straight No Chaser” during intermission and “Night Train” and “Triste” voting tabulation.

High school Swing Choir members will sing “Forever Country” and “Rocky Top” during voting tabulation, along with West County elementary choir members with “Yo Vivo Cantando” and “Meet Me at the Fishin’ Hole” and middle school choir students’ performance of “Eye of the Tiger.”

Sisters Aliza and Abagayle Reid will each perform and then sing a duet during Friday evening’s competition.

Aliza, 13, is an eighth grader at WCMS. This will be her seventh time to perform at the contest. She will sing Bob Seger’s “Old Time Rock and Roll,” a song she and her grandma Penny chose for her to sing.

“Grandma thought it was a good idea to stick with the same theme because last year I did a rock song and why not this year too?” she said, “and I just love that song.”

Aliza said her dad Ben introduced her to Bob Seger’s music a long time ago. Her mom April is also happy she chose to sing that song at the contest.

“This is one of my favorite songs,” said Aliza, “but in reality, I really don’t have a favorite song.”

Abagayle, 11, is a sixth grader at WCMS. She will sing “Brand New Key” by Melanie. This is the sixth year she has entered the contest.

She chose this song because “it has a good beat and I love it.”

“This song is about a girl who likes this guy and only skates and bikes past his front door,” she said. “The girl thinks that he is avoiding her.”

The sisters will also perform a duet with “Champion,” a song by Carrie Underwood and featuring Ludacris. This is the first time they are singing together at West County’s Got Talent.

Aliza said this song is “not about giving up and just keeping confidence in yourself.”

Abby added, “This song is about believing in yourself.”

The sisters chose this song to perform together “with some begging” from their mom.

This year’s West County’s Got Talent competition begins at 6 p.m. Admission is $5 per person. Each paying member of the audience receives a ballot so they can help choose the elementary, middle and high school winners of the contest.

All money raised from the event goes to the three schools’ activities funds to pay for student activities.

Elementary students who are competing in the contest include Roland Scott with a guitar solo of “The Star-Spangled Banner”; Charlotte Clack and Charlie Collins, vocal duet with “We Don’t Talk about Bruno”; Emma Jenkerson with “My Name is Lazarus”; Elijah Barlow with “Heat Waves”; and Alex Northrup with “Magic Act.”

Middle school performers include Abagayle Reid with “Brand New Key”; a vocal trio of Erin Barton, Olivia Carroll and Grace Walton with “Everyday Heroes”; Naomi Groves and Patricia Herrington with “Easy on Me”; Abagayle and Aliza Reid with “Champion”; Madison and Patricia Herrington with “Lovely”; Sarah Hurd with “The One that Got Away”; Briley LaMarr and Mady Little with “Jersey on the Wall”; and Aliza Reid with “Old Time Rock and Roll.”

High school competitors include Drake Williams with “Favorite Crime”; Elle Hovis with “Sign of the Times”; Alyssa Carroll and Kirsten Jarrett with “Stand Up”; and Austin Davis with “Two Face.”

Hassell, who is in his 22nd year as middle and high school choir director, organizes this annual event and is assisted by several staff members and students. They include Drew Hartenberger, elementary division coordinator; Darren Cordray, Jazz Band director; Amber Henderson and Emily LaPlant, spotlight; concert choir members setup crew; Maddie Elder, stagehand; Dustin Gore, sound; Drake Williams and Amber Henderson, tickets; WCTV crew, video; CJ Wright and Jill Portell, WCTV faculty sponsors; and Denise and Chris LaBruyere, Belinda Drennen and Cheryl Gilliam, tabulators.

Upcoming fine arts events for the district include the elementary school’s fall honor choir on Oct. 18 at 5:30 p.m.; veterans’ banquet and concert on Nov. 10 at WCHS; kindergarten Christmas concert on Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. at WCMS; first- and second-grade Christmas concert on Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. at WCMS; third through fifth grades Christmas concert Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. at WCMS; high school band and choir winter concert on Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. at WCHS; and middle school band and choir winter concert on Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. at WCMS.

West County Idol will take place March 10 at 6 p.m. in the high school gym.