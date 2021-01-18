West County’s homecoming festivities begin this week

West County School District's homecoming celebration happens each January at one of the last boys’ home basketball games. Spectators including local residents and former graduates of the district come together to reconnect and enjoy an evening of high school basketball.
Every school has its own homecoming traditions which usually include themed dress-up days, pep assembly, dance and crowning of the king and queen.
West County’s plans include all of those things which begin Tuesday with Homecoming Spirit Week themed “High School Musical.” Students in grades K-12 are invited to join in to show their school spirit. Dress-up days include “You are the Music in Me” for Tuesday (dress like a favorite rock star or singer or wear a favorite band T-shirt); “Get Your Head in the Game” on Wednesday (wear favorite sports gear); “Gotta Go My Own Way” for Thursday (dress for future career or wear favorite college T-shirt); and “We’re All in This Together” for Friday (wear Bulldog gear).
A pep assembly is planned for Friday morning when king and queen candidates will visit with elementary students, followed by an assembly at the high school at 1:30 p.m.
The junior varsity basketball game begins at 6 p.m. that day against the Bismarck Indians. The JV team for West County includes Ronnie French, Chasten Horton, Thomas Kearns, Layne Mayberry, Caden Merrill, Braden Belfield, Kamron French, Lance Monroe, Carter Reed, Garrett Scheets, Garrisson Turner and Karter Walter.
The varsity team lineup includes Grady Masters, Chris Porterfield, Noah Winch, Jase Campbell, Connor Herzog, Matthew Menzel, Mason Simily, Michael Simily, Jonah Vinson, Howard Williams, Caden Merrill and Garrisson Turner. Chris LaBruyere is head coach and is assisted by Reid Pratt.
The homecoming coronation – which takes place at the conclusion of the junior varsity game Friday – includes seven candidates and their escorts who are running for king and queen.
Mya Barton is the daughter of Lindell Barton, Jamie Barton and William Sanfilippo. She is captain of the cheerleading team and is involved in Bible Dawgs; National Honor Society (NHS); Fellow of Christian Athletes (FCA); and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA). She is planning to attend Mineral Area College and then transfer to Missouri Baptist University to obtain a degree in education.
Mason Simily will escort Barton. He is the son of Jennifer Simily and Neil Simily. In addition to basketball, he plays baseball and plans to attend lineman school in Tennessee after he graduates from West County in 2022.
Peyten Blair is another candidate for homecoming queen. She is the daughter of Holly and Ed Blair. She plays volleyball and is involved in Bible Dawgs, FCA, FCCLA, NHS, Student Council and yearbook staff. She plans to attend MAC and then transfer to a four-year university to obtain a degree in business.
Kamden Walter will escort Blair. He is the son of Adam and Heather Walter. He plays varsity baseball and is a member of NHS. He hopes to earn a baseball scholarship to attend MAC and transfer to Southeast Missouri State University to earn a bachelor’s degree in marine biology.
Libby McEntire, another homecoming queen candidate, is the daughter of Ronnie McEntire and Stacy McEntire. She is a member of the cheerleading team, NHS, FCA, Bible Dawgs, FBLA and Student Council. She plans to pursue a degree in nursing.
Grady Masters will escort McEntire. He is the son of Gary and Susan Masters. He is a member of the varsity basketball and baseball teams. He is involved in construction technology at UniTec Career Center and plans to obtain employment in construction after graduation.
Dori McRaven, another senior homecoming candidate, is the daughter of Ron and Nikki McRaven. She is a member of the varsity basketball and volleyball teams. She is a leader of Bible Dawgs and FCA and a member of Student Council and NHS. After graduation, she plans to continue her basketball career in college and become a pediatric nurse. She also wants to sing and looks forward to “everything else God has in store for me.”
Caden Merrill, son of Matt and Carrie Merrill, will escort McRaven. He plays basketball and baseball and is a member of FCA and Bible Dawgs. He plans to attend college to further his baseball career while obtaining a degree in education.
Homecoming candidate Madalyn Herrera, daughter of Jennifer and Ronnie Smith and George and Katrina Herrera, plays varsity basketball and volleyball. She is a member of Bible Dawgs, FCCLA and FCA. She will attend Jefferson College to obtain a degree in radiology.
Herrera’s escort will be Noah Winch, son of Tammy Winch. He is on the varsity basketball team, runs track, and participates in FCA and Bible Dawgs. After graduation, Winch wants to pursue a degree in sports management.
Makenzie Roever, senior homecoming queen candidate, is the daughter of Jeff and Monica Roever. She is on the varsity volleyball team and is the girls’ basketball manager. She is a member of FCA, Bible Dawgs, FCCLA and NHS. She plans to attend MidAmerica Nazarene University to earn a degree in chemistry.
Christopher Porterfield will escort Roever. He is the son of Paul Porterfield and Amanda Porterfield. He plays basketball and plans to go into concrete work after graduation.
Jenna Simily, daughter of John and Jill Simily, is a senior homecoming candidate. She plays volleyball and softball and is involved in FBLA, NHS, Bible Dawgs, FCA and first-semester choir section leader and secretary. Simily’s plans for after graduation include attending MAC and transferring to Mizzou to become a nurse practitioner.
Jase Campbell, son of Joe and Trisha Campbell, will escort Simily. He plays basketball and baseball. After graduation, his plans include entering the apprenticeship program for fire protection sprinkler fitters to become a union journeyman sprinkler fitter.
Class representatives include juniors Kylee Medlin and Abigail VanVector with escorts Howard Williams and Connor Herzog; sophomore Madisyn Little with escort Ronnie French; and freshmen Alivia LaMarr and Alexis Hedgcorth with escorts Lance Monroe and Garrisson Turner.
The varsity basketball game begins after the coronation.
The WCHS homecoming dance is Saturday from 7-10 p.m.
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal