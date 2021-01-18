West County’s homecoming festivities begin this week

Kamden Walter will escort Blair. He is the son of Adam and Heather Walter. He plays varsity baseball and is a member of NHS. He hopes to earn a baseball scholarship to attend MAC and transfer to Southeast Missouri State University to earn a bachelor’s degree in marine biology.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Libby McEntire, another homecoming queen candidate, is the daughter of Ronnie McEntire and Stacy McEntire. She is a member of the cheerleading team, NHS, FCA, Bible Dawgs, FBLA and Student Council. She plans to pursue a degree in nursing.

Grady Masters will escort McEntire. He is the son of Gary and Susan Masters. He is a member of the varsity basketball and baseball teams. He is involved in construction technology at UniTec Career Center and plans to obtain employment in construction after graduation.

Dori McRaven, another senior homecoming candidate, is the daughter of Ron and Nikki McRaven. She is a member of the varsity basketball and volleyball teams. She is a leader of Bible Dawgs and FCA and a member of Student Council and NHS. After graduation, she plans to continue her basketball career in college and become a pediatric nurse. She also wants to sing and looks forward to “everything else God has in store for me.”