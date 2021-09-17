West County School Board updated on quarantines

In a meeting on Wednesday night, the West County School District Board of Education heard updates on the COVID-19 situation, enrollment, and capital improvements, as well as approved a defeasance.
Superintendent Dr. Kevin Coffman said he is proud of how the district is doing with the pandemic, especially because they can do their own testing.
“As you guys know, a lot of the districts around us have had to make some hard decisions,” he said. “And decisions, quite honestly, I’d probably have come to the board and asked him to make the same decisions because the numbers have been rough.
“Some of our neighboring school districts, unfortunately, have run into some really high quarantines like we saw last year. Knock on wood, we've been lucky to avoid that.”
As on Wednesday, the district had four positive cases and 28 in quarantine.
“I say luckily, but I will give a lot of credit to our students and our parents,” he added. “They've been keeping away from each other. And so we haven't had to quarantine as much.”
Coffman said they are working closely with the St. Francois County Health Center.
“We're going to continue to work with the health (center) and hopefully see some even better guidance from them in the near future that may help out some of these numbers as well,” he said.
With enrollment, Coffman said it is higher than anticipated. As of Wednesday, the district had 950 students enrolled, not including pre-K.
“That's a positive thing as we move forward,” he said.
Last year, the district was at 956, but they are still waiting on paperwork for several more students from Rocky Creek Ranch.
He also said enrollment is up for the district at UniTec.
"This is nice to see," he added. "I think what we're seeing is a trend here. We're seeing a lot more kids go to the trades area than we have seen in the past, which I think is a positive thing."
As far as capital improvements go, Coffman informed board members that the sidewalk project at the middle school is set to start in the next couple of weeks and the fencing project at the elementary school is completed.
“It looks awesome,” Elementary Principal Laura Basler said.
Coffman also said the electrical project at the Frankclay ball field will start soon and parts are coming in for the new sound system at the high school.
After hearing an update from LJ Hart & Company Vice President Courtney Wegman, the board approved a defeasance and pre-payment on the 2021 bond for the district.
According to Wegman, the assessed valuation for the district went up 8.5% from $49 million to $53 million, which is a lot higher than they were predicting.
“We used to have about 1.5% growth,” she explained. “Because of that large increase, the calculation that comes out that the debt service fund levy needed is less than what it currently is. So the actual calculation was about $.86 versus the district having that $1.05 that was already in place.”
In order to keep the levy where it is, the district can implement a defeasance and pre-payment, which will go into an escrow account.
“It's a way to justify to the Missouri State Auditor why you're keeping the debt service fund levy where it is and actually just slightly increasing it to keep your total levy the same,” she explained. “So that if the auditor were to come back and say, ‘you have too much money.’ Well, this is where we're saying, ‘no, actually, we've already set up this escrow account in order to prepay some of these bonds.
“Because unlike your operating funds, you can't squirrel away cash in debt service. You get too much money, that's why you need to lower the levy. So as a way to justify keeping it or setting it where you want to, you can approve to do a pre-payment or a defeasance and a pre-payment in order to do so.”
Wegman said the pre-payment will be $135,000.
“I have it set up as $135,000 in order to, one, keep the debt service fund levy where it was at $1.05,” she added, “but also capture about a little less than four cents that was lost in the operating fund due to that increase in assessed valuation. So putting it at about $1.09, which was approved last month.”
Coffman said this will allow the district to keep the tax rate at 4.05, which is where it has been for 20-plus years.
“So that’s the reason this is good,” he said.
In other business, the board:
- Heard an update from Basler, who said that the elementary school received a grant from the Missouri Department of Conservation to fund nature/conservation related field trips. They also received an extra $500 for supplies for outdoor activities for the students.
- Approved several board policy updates that were required.
- Approved a pay raise for the person keeping the book and clock at volleyball games. They will now be paid $40 per night instead of $25 as the volleyball teams are now playing best of five games instead of three.
