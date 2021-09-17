West County School Board updated on quarantines

According to Wegman, the assessed valuation for the district went up 8.5% from $49 million to $53 million, which is a lot higher than they were predicting.

“We used to have about 1.5% growth,” she explained. “Because of that large increase, the calculation that comes out that the debt service fund levy needed is less than what it currently is. So the actual calculation was about $.86 versus the district having that $1.05 that was already in place.”

In order to keep the levy where it is, the district can implement a defeasance and pre-payment, which will go into an escrow account.

“It's a way to justify to the Missouri State Auditor why you're keeping the debt service fund levy where it is and actually just slightly increasing it to keep your total levy the same,” she explained. “So that if the auditor were to come back and say, ‘you have too much money.’ Well, this is where we're saying, ‘no, actually, we've already set up this escrow account in order to prepay some of these bonds.

“Because unlike your operating funds, you can't squirrel away cash in debt service. You get too much money, that's why you need to lower the levy. So as a way to justify keeping it or setting it where you want to, you can approve to do a pre-payment or a defeasance and a pre-payment in order to do so.”