West County seniors hoping for sunshine

This weekend, 71 West County High School seniors will graduate.

The commencement ceremony is scheduled to take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on the baseball field.

Gates will open an hour before. There will be at least one golf cart providing rides for those who might need assistance getting to the field from the parking lot.

If rain is in the forecast for Saturday, the ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday in the high school gym.

During last week’s West County Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Dr. Kevin Coffman said they hope to make the call whether it will be inside or outside by Thursday at noon as they have to start setting up on Friday morning.

“The worst thing that could happen is that they’re calling for rain, we call it to go inside, and we have the prettiest Saturday we've had all year,” he said.

The district plans to notify students and parents once they make the call.

Last year, the ceremony was moved outside to the baseball field due to the COVID pandemic. It went over so well, that the board voted to have it outside again this year.

There will be no pandemic restrictions in place for this year’s ceremony.