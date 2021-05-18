West County seniors hoping for sunshine

This weekend, 71 West County High School seniors will graduate.
The commencement ceremony is scheduled to take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday on the baseball field.
Gates will open an hour before. There will be at least one golf cart providing rides for those who might need assistance getting to the field from the parking lot.
If rain is in the forecast for Saturday, the ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday in the high school gym.
During last week’s West County Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Dr. Kevin Coffman said they hope to make the call whether it will be inside or outside by Thursday at noon as they have to start setting up on Friday morning.
“The worst thing that could happen is that they’re calling for rain, we call it to go inside, and we have the prettiest Saturday we've had all year,” he said.
The district plans to notify students and parents once they make the call.
Last year, the ceremony was moved outside to the baseball field due to the COVID pandemic. It went over so well, that the board voted to have it outside again this year.
There will be no pandemic restrictions in place for this year’s ceremony.
Baccalaureate will be 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
The valedictorian for this year’s class is Symantha McSpadden.
After graduation, McSpadden is planning to attend the University of Glasgow in Scotland to study biology and chemistry. Then she is hoping to get into medical school so she can study to be a pediatric oncologist.
Glasgow is a long way from Leadwood.
“I just really like to travel, so I figured why not combine the travel and education,” she said.
Although she doesn’t know any family members personally over there, she knows that her family comes from Scotland.
While she is feeling excited for graduation this weekend, she is also a little nervous.
“You spend 13 years at a place and all of a sudden you're leaving, so it’s a little scary,” she added. “But I'm extremely excited.”
McSpadden said she has many favorite memories from high school, but one of them is doing chemistry labs.
“I'm a big chem nerd and a lot of those have been with friends,” she explained. “So it's been fun and educational, as well.”
The salutatorian is Megan Perkins.
Perkins said some of her favorite memories have been National Honor Society events, field trips with the STEM Club, and all things softball.
She said she is feeling excited about graduation and her future plans.
“I feel like it's time to move on,” she added. “I've done everything that I think I can here and I've definitely grown as a person. But I'm just excited for a new adventure.”
Her next adventures will take her to Truman State University, where she plans to major in biochemistry.
