West County seniors reminisce before saying goodbye

On Saturday night, 71 seniors said goodbye to West County High School.
The Class of 2021 was the first class to graduate with Latin honors and the second class to have its commencement outside on the baseball field.
“This is the end of our journey at West County High School Class of 2021,” Salutatorian Megan Perkins said. “And to be quite honest, I've struggled to find the words to sum up my experience. The fact of the matter is that I'm just not very good at goodbyes.
“I get upset when I finish a novel, tear up when the credits roll at the movies, and feel lost when the semester ends. For the past 13 years, just like many of you, I've made West County my home.”
In her address, Perkins encouraged her classmates to be selfish on this special day, to dwell on all they have accomplished and to think back on all the memories.
“I asked you to think about all these things, because although I do not believe high school defines you, I do believe it helps make you into the person you are today in this very moment,” she said.
Valedictorian Symantha McSpadden shared some of those favorite memories from the past 13 years in her address.
“In elementary school, our seniors remember throwing rocks on the playground, then having to pick them up when they got in trouble,” she said. “This happens to be on the record to this day. For some of them, it's the only disciplinary record they have.”
In middle school, they remember making the big move to the new building and dressing up as their teachers for a skit.
As for senior year, some of their favorite memories include eating four-course meals in Mrs. (Tina) Richards’ class and decorating the halls for Christmas.
“As a group, we accomplished a lot,” she added. “We won homecoming floats all four years and we had an amazing senior prank that I'm legally not allowed to discuss. According to Kinlee Wigger, we are and I quote, ‘a better class than years past.’ Obviously, we’re the most humble, as well.”
McSpadden not only earned her high school diploma but also an associate’s degree from Mineral Area College. President Dr. Joe Gilgour attended the ceremony to congratulate her on the accomplishment.
Under the new Latin honors system, McSpadden, Perkins, and Braden Skaggs graduated summa cum laude, which is the highest honor with a GPA above 4.0. Jayla Eckhoff, Dori McRaven, Makenzie Roever, and Jenna Similiy graduated magna cum laude, which is high honor with a 3.9-4.0 GPA. And Brianna Asher, Peyten Blair, Alyssa Hankins, Libby McEntire, and Riley Petty graduated cum laude, which is with honor with a GPA of 3.7-3.899.
High School Counselor Andrea Simily also recognized all of the graduates who received scholarships. She said the class have been awarded over $924,000 in scholarships.
The band played Pomp and Circumstance and Fantasy on a Japanese Folk Song. And the senior choir members led the crowd in the West County school song.
Senior Class President McEntire and Student Body President Wigger led the class in the turning of the tassels.
West County Class of 2021: Shannon Ables, Hanna Akers, Brianna Asher, Abagail Barton, Hunter Barton, Mya Barton, Peyten Blair, Joseph Blanks, Zoey Bockenkamp, Zachary Boland, Aliyah Borghesi, Hannah Brill, Alexius Brooks, Caleb Brown, Corey Brown, Zachary Brown, Trevor Byington, Dalton Counts, Shawn Crump, Justin Dee, Courtney Dickey, Jayla Eckhoff, Alicia Garza, Elizabeth Godat, Garrett Halter, Alyssa Hawkins, Cameron Henderson, Keith Henderson, Madalyn Herrera, Melanie Hinkle, Natalie Hinkle, Kara Hovick, Natalie Iahn, Kyleigh Lachance, Daniel Laplant, Kyle Lawson, Liam Mason-Moyses, Grady Masters, Xandar McBride, Libby McEntire, Dori McRaven, Symantha McSpadden, Kyra Minton, Haley Moyers, Chloe Nipper, Megan Perkins, Riley Petty, Christopher Porterfield, Logan Pulliam, Kelsey Radford, Ezra Rice, Makenzie Roever, Alexis Ruble, Dominic Sandness, Talon Shaw, Jenna Simily, Braden Skaggs, Kennadi Skaggs, Victoria Smith, Austin Spier, Luke Steiniger, Ricky David Street, Ty Strothman, Isaiah Thebeau, Tyler Tittle, Kamden Walter, Quintin Wanick, Jasmine Watson, Kinlee Wigger, Noah Winch.
