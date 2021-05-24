West County seniors reminisce before saying goodbye

On Saturday night, 71 seniors said goodbye to West County High School.

The Class of 2021 was the first class to graduate with Latin honors and the second class to have its commencement outside on the baseball field.

“This is the end of our journey at West County High School Class of 2021,” Salutatorian Megan Perkins said. “And to be quite honest, I've struggled to find the words to sum up my experience. The fact of the matter is that I'm just not very good at goodbyes.

“I get upset when I finish a novel, tear up when the credits roll at the movies, and feel lost when the semester ends. For the past 13 years, just like many of you, I've made West County my home.”

In her address, Perkins encouraged her classmates to be selfish on this special day, to dwell on all they have accomplished and to think back on all the memories.

“I asked you to think about all these things, because although I do not believe high school defines you, I do believe it helps make you into the person you are today in this very moment,” she said.

Valedictorian Symantha McSpadden shared some of those favorite memories from the past 13 years in her address.