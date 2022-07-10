West County seniors share career, college plans

As summer continues and many newly graduated seniors enjoy a symbolic rest after 13 years of education, we offer a look back at what West County seniors were thinking about and feeling as they pondered graduation and got ready to embark on their future plans in the fall.

“West County has taught me how to be a leader, how to push myself and how to never give up,” said West County High School graduate Kaelin Hedgcorth in mid-May. She plans to attend Saint Louis University and later, Logan University to become a chiropractor.

After graduation, she’ll miss seeing her best friends and younger sister Alexis at school. “Not many people get to experience all of the high school memories that we have been blessed to be a part of together,” she said, adding she would also miss WCHS Secretary Susan Masters who “keeps the high school, staff and students on the same page every day," and Counselor Andrea Simily, who she said helped her stay on track to achieve her associate degree while in high school.

Hedgcorth said teachers Mercedes Wells and Tina Richards have also been her go-tos for offering advice or laughs. “They never let me be too hard on myself and they are always there for me when I need it,” she said.

Keeley Barbee, valedictorian of the senior class, plans to attend Drury University in Springfield in her journey toward a law degree. “Everyone says I’m a really good arguer,” she said, “so I think this will be perfect for me.”

Barbee said Kristie Camp’s American Government class, plus Mineral Area College’s Political Systems online course, helped her to make this career decision. She also credited Simily with support, particularly during senior year. Through dual-credit and dual-enrollment courses, Barbee was able to earn an associate degree during high school.

“This will take two years off of my seven years of schooling which is extremely beneficial to my future,” she said. “These classes have prepared me for college because I now know what to expect and I have learned how I study best.”

As the top graduate of her class with an 11.537 GPA, Barbee said she does feel more confident in her accomplishments, and while she tried not to think or worry about earning the honor of valedictorian, she’d also had nightmares about not achieving it. During her valedictorian speech, she shared her favorite quote from high school basketball coach Tim Notke: “Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard.”

As for Salutatorian Claire Stevens, she will attend University of Missouri-Columbia and work toward becoming a nuclear pharmacist. She wants to work with radioactive and chemotherapy drugs. Stevens became interested in the field after working at Pharmax Pharmacy in Leadington last year. She also credited WCHS retired teacher Barb Steel with encouraging her to pursue a career in a research area.

“Although she retired last year, Mrs. Steel helped me figure out what I want to do and prepared me for all of my science classes in college,” said Stevens. “On top of that, she always pushed me to work hard and strive for the best.”

In addition, Stevens acknowledged Wells and Richards who “made school fun” and who she could always count on for support at any time. “Without these teachers, I don’t think I would have been able to be as successful in high school,” she said.

Stevens said she was able to obtain her associate degree with Simily's help and encouragement to remain organized. “I’ll also miss sports and my coaches,” said Stevens. “I have played multiple sports since I was a kid and it is going to be very strange not playing one anymore.”

Chloe Pulliam plans to enter the workforce and later obtain a degree in business management. She worked in the high school office during her senior year.

Like Hedgcorth, Canaan Huff will also attend Saint Louis University and take part in the competition and sideline cheer team. Huff’s goal is to become a pharmacist. She’ll miss her high school yearbook class with Sandra Coffman, who has become like her second mom.

Kylee Medlin plans to attend University of Missouri-Kansas City to study chemistry and pre-med. She said West County has given her a “dose of the real world and the expectations others may have.”

“I’ll miss the friendships and memories I had with the underclassmen and graduating seniors,” Medlin said. “I will miss Mrs. Clifton the most because she has always treated me like family.”

J.D. Whitter will attend Drury University in Springfield to major in business ethics with a minor in marketing and certificate in sports leadership, and to play baseball. He’s going to miss walking through the halls of WCHS, his friends and seventh-hour gym class. The person who has influenced him the most is Coach Bob Simily “because he’s been my teacher and baseball coach for all four years of high school, and we have gotten close throughout the years.”

“West County best prepared me by allowing me to get ahead on college credits through MAC and helped me develop a good work ethic,” he said.

Natalie Lashley will attend Paul Mitchell The School St. Louis to become a cosmetologist and eventually open her own salon. She said she is going to miss being an office worker and cadet teaching during her senior year.

“West County has taught me how to be organized and taught me to push myself,” Lashley said.

Levi Johnson will also attend Saint Louis University where he will study biomedical engineering. His goal is to work with a biotechnological company and “eventually build up one of my own.”

Like Stevens, Johnson will also miss sports and all the friendships he’s made. In addition, he credited Steel who pushed him to work harder and “was really good at explaining the subjects in a way that everyone could understand.”

“West County has helped prepare me for my future by giving me the opportunity to take dual-credit and dual-enrollment classes so that I could graduate with my associate degree.”

Senior Ella Pratt plans to attend Maryville University to study speech pathology. She’ll also compete on the school’s STUNT team, and said one of her favorite WCHS memories was cheering at the annual Thanksgiving basketball tournament.

“The crowd section was always so energetic and it was a great time to be on the floor cheering on our boys,” she said.

Pratt credited Masters with having “the biggest heart who treats all the students like her own kids” and Richards and Wells for supporting her.

Claire LaBruyere will attend Central Methodist University to earn a marketing degree and then a master’s degree from Mizzou. She was recently hired at First State Community Bank. She will miss her friends and Masters, who she said was her saving grace, school mom and the reason she loved going to school each day.

Sydney Cash plans to attend Daytona Beach’s Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University to study aerospace engineering. Her goal is to earn a master’s degree to improve and design airplanes.

Cash thanked Simily, Richards, and Kristin Hart-Williams who is “one of the sweetest people I have ever met and always had a door open for me whenever I needed it.” She said West County has given her the tools to succeed at anything, even in the face of extreme difficulty.

“West County has helped me by giving me the skills and confidence to take the next step of my life with my head held high,” said Cash. “I have learned so much, not only from my classes but from all of the amazing people I have met and the opportunities I have gotten to experience.”

Ashton Dashner has also been a student at UniTec Career Center in Bonne Terre. He will study networking systems technology at State Technical College of Missouri. He credited WCHS teacher Darren Cordray for teaching him one of his favorite hobbies, a magic card game, as well as “the music and instruments he taught me to play.”

Macey Bone will study industrial labor relations at New York’s Cornell University. She’d like to eventually obtain her master’s and doctoral degrees in labor law to become a politician or run a nonprofit organization.

“The entire West County staff have been so supportive and encouraging throughout my time as a student,” she said. “West County is small but mighty! The academic rigor and incredible teaching staff have secured my success as an Ivy league student. The abundance of opportunities and supportive administration and faculty have given every student a space to explore their interests and make positive change happen.”

Mason Fenwick will attend MAC and then transfer to Southeast Missouri State University to major in mathematics and minor in secondary education.

Ciara German, who will also attend MAC, will transfer to Missouri Baptist University or Central Methodist University to become a financial manager. She’ll miss teachers Cindy Martin and Angie Black, who have both played a huge role in helping her prepare for her future.

Leala Pride, who plans to become a teacher, will miss her teachers, particularly Coffman and Richards, as well as her friends.

“West County has helped me prepare for life after school,” she said. “It has taught me to be a leader and that I can achieve any goal.”

Maci Lunsford said West County has helped her prepare for her future by offering cadet teaching and business courses. She also hopes to become a teacher.

Ayla Oswald will attend Jefferson College to become a nurse. “All the teachers had very high expectations of us, which has helped prepare us for future jobs and college,” she said.

Kaley Burr will study at MAC and then transfer to a four-year university to obtain her bachelor’s and master’s degrees. During her senior year, Burr has been a cadet teacher for both Cordray and high school teacher Katie Farris. “West County taught me that you can get what you need done, but also have fun doing it along the way,” she said.