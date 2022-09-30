West County sets grad date, updates policies

During this month's West County Board of Education meeting, the board updated a policy on the limited use of corporal punishment and approved a policy for a shared superintendent.

"This was a policy update," explained West County Superintendent Dr. Kevin Coffman, "The update indicated that if in the occurrence corporal punishment were to be used, parents would have to provide written permission for it. We have always had corporal punishment in our policy, so this was just a policy update."

Under Policy 2670 on corporal punishment, the policy states the punishment should only be used after other methods have failed, and when there is a reason to believe it will be helpful in maintaining discipline or in the development of the student’s character and power of self-control.

Under the policy, no student will be administered corporal punishment without prior notification to, and written permission from the student’s parents or guardians. All instances of corporal punishment will be witnessed by at least one other adult member of the school staff, and will only be administered by a principal or other district administrator.

The policy also states the use of reasonable force for a district employee to protect persons or property is not abuse within the meaning of Chapter 210, RSMo.

Under Policy 1725, beginning July 1, the district could enter into an agreement with another district to share a superintendent, provided the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) gives an annual stipend of at least $30,000. According to the policy, the $30,000 DESE stipend, as well as 50% of the amount the district saved by sharing a superintendent, would be spent on teacher salaries or counseling services. The policy states the DESE stipend will be available for no more than five years.

"This policy doesn't relate to West County, but does allow for small districts to share a superintendent. Many small districts don't have resources or the need for a full-time superintendent," said Coffman. "This policy outlines how this can happens, and some of the benefits of doing so."

Some of the other policies and regulations updated involve participation by public in meetings, and dual credit and dual enrollment scholarships.

In other business, the board:

• Approved a bid from Mike Ragsdale to seal the parking lot of the elementary for the amount of $35,000.

• Set the graduation date to May 12 at 7 p.m.

• Approved different fundraisers for the schools.

• Set the date for October’s meeting for Oct. 13 at 6 p.m.