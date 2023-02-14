Nine West County High School students competed at the Future Business Leaders of America District 12 contest Feb. 4 at Mineral Area College. All nine students each earned at least one medal in the competition.

Students who earned first place and now advance to the state contest include Ava Clifton in Introduction to Public Speaking; Madison Elder in Word Processing; and Madison Perry, Mylei Province and Amy Wells in Introduction to Social Media Strategies.

In addition, Ava Clifton advances to state for Introduction to Business Concepts, Paige Monroe for Introduction to Financial Math and Carina Christopher for Introduction to FBLA.

Students also earned additional places at the contest include Ava Clifton, third place in Graphic Design; Paige Monroe, Mylei Province and Amy Wells in Broadcast Journalism; Cate White in Hospitality and Event Management; Carina Christopher, Madison Elder, Cate White, Alivia LaMarr and Madison Peery in Parliamentary Procedure.

Students who finished in the top five of each category earned medals.

Those students who qualified to compete at the next level will do so at the FBLA State Leadership Conference in Springfield on April 16-18.