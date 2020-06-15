West County summer school begins

Levi Rawson, principal of the high school, said their summer school session is open to any student. They could have taken the online classes but can now also take on-campus classes.

Counselor Andrea Simily said in-person classes are separate from their virtual summer school.

“This is for face-to-face summer school on campus,” she said. “If your child is already taking virtual summer school classes, then you’re good to go. This is an additional learning opportunity for students unable to take virtual online classes from home or prefer face-to-face classes.”

High school classes include physical education, personal finance and Credit Recovery options.

West County’s summer school program opens on the first day of Missouri Gov. Mike Parsons’ Phase 2 of the “Show Me Strong Recovery” Plan. During Phase 2, there will be no statewide health order. All state-wide restrictions have been lifted as of June 16.

“It is important to realize even though restrictions have been lifted, we will still be taking precautionary measures for the safety of our students,” said Coffman.

He said each student will be screened and his or her temperature will be checked daily before riding the bus and entering the building.