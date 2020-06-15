West County summer school begins

It’s been 90 days since students in the West St. Francois County R-4 School District have attended classes. Their last day of in-person classes was March 17.
Now, students will be returning to classes Tuesday. The 2020 session of summer school – 18 days total – will run from June 16 through July 10. There will be no classes on Friday, July 3.
Lots of things are planned at the three buildings.
For elementary, students will participate in plenty of hands-on learning plus creative projects and plenty of playtime. Students who have good attendance and behavior will be able to attend fun days and field trips.
Middle school students have a few options. The transition program is for the new sixth graders. They will participate in a variety of activities, projects and trips: Cupcake Wars, a scavenger hunt at Pickle Springs, water park, health and internet safety, trips to the pool and Bonne Terre Space Museum, and more. Transition students who have excellent attendance will earn their school supplies for the coming year. X-Stream Team students entering seventh and eighth grades will go to Engler Park, Family Fun Center, the pool, Elephant Rocks, St. Francois State Park, fishing, team challenges and more. Mandatory classes will assist students in the areas of math, science, social studies and English.
West County Superintendent Dr. Kevin Coffman made the official announcement about summer school on Friday. He said summer school classes will “allow students to get back into the routine of school but in a relaxed atmosphere.”
Levi Rawson, principal of the high school, said their summer school session is open to any student. They could have taken the online classes but can now also take on-campus classes.
Counselor Andrea Simily said in-person classes are separate from their virtual summer school.
“This is for face-to-face summer school on campus,” she said. “If your child is already taking virtual summer school classes, then you’re good to go. This is an additional learning opportunity for students unable to take virtual online classes from home or prefer face-to-face classes.”
High school classes include physical education, personal finance and Credit Recovery options.
West County’s summer school program opens on the first day of Missouri Gov. Mike Parsons’ Phase 2 of the “Show Me Strong Recovery” Plan. During Phase 2, there will be no statewide health order. All state-wide restrictions have been lifted as of June 16.
“It is important to realize even though restrictions have been lifted, we will still be taking precautionary measures for the safety of our students,” said Coffman.
He said each student will be screened and his or her temperature will be checked daily before riding the bus and entering the building.
“Do not leave your child at a bus stop to be picked up unless you are absolutely sure that they are not running a temperature,” he said.
Students who are attending summer school must have a signed permission slip and waiver of liability to attend any of the summer school programs. This waiver indicates an understanding of the guidelines established by the district.
Students are served free breakfast and lunch during summer school.
Forms and information are available online at www.wcr4.org.
Questions regarding summer school can be directed to the central office by calling 573-562-7535.
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal.
