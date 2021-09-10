West County to keep WTC steel for a year

A significant piece of 9/11 history will be located at the West St. Francois County R-4 School District for the next year.
The small school district has been selected as the first in Missouri to host a piece of steel from the World Trade Center towers. The steel symbolizes the incredible loss, countless sacrifices and bravery of so many from the events of Sept. 11, 2001.
This year’s 20th anniversary of 9/11 is a time to remember and honor the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives as a result of the coordinated terrorist attacks on the Twin Towers in New York City, the Pentagon and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
The school district not only keeps the steel for one year, it will receive a special, national Freedom Flag, both part of the education project hosted by The Freedom Flag Foundation (FFF), a nonprofit organization from Richmond, Virginia.
FFF was originally formed to establish the Freedom Flag as a national symbol of remembrance and to support educational efforts to teach future generations about the tragic events and lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001.
The flag was designed by a business owner in Richmond in November 2001. In the years since, the flag has grown from a simple remembrance flag into a nationwide movement to educate current and future generations of students to remember the events of Sept. 11.
This flag consists of 10 elements to symbolize the complex events of Sept. 11 in a simple way students can understand. For almost 20 years, this flag has been raised in hundreds of schools on Patriot Day, the annual anniversary of Sept. 11. Each piece of the foundation’s steel from World Trade Center Tower 1 is an artifact that allows students to touch a piece of history.
“With your passion, enthusiasm and support, we believe this project can ignite a movement across the country that changes the way our nation remembers the fateful date of Sept. 11, 2001,” said John Riley, president of FFF.
FFF’s 2021 board of directors voted unanimously to invite West County to participate in the National Freedom Flag and World Trade Center Steel Educational Project after they read a Daily Journal article.
The piece of steel and the flag will be unveiled at Friday’s special Patriot Day ceremony at West County High School. The district will also honor local first responders including firemen, police officers and EMT personnel.
In addition, the Desloge VFW and Auxiliary will present the Freedom Flag and talk about its symbolism and what each of the different colors and shapes represent. The flag will fly for the month of September in front of each building. The VFW and Auxiliary members will also present the piece of steel from the WTC.
Fifty-six West County Middle and High School choir students will perform the song “Song for the Unsung Hero.” These students are under the direction of Choir Director Ryan Hassell.
Band Director Darren Cordray will lead students in playing “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
A video of the Sept. 11 events will be shown in a timeline format as the events occurred that fateful day. The crowd will recite the Pledge of Allegiance as well as recognize local first responders. That will include a demonstration by a local K-9 unit.
Hassell said he was contacted by Riley from FFF after he read the Daily Journal’s Sept. 11 remembrance story by Pam Clifton in 2020. Riley explained the program and their efforts to put it in all 50 states.
“This is so neat that we are the very first school in the state to participate in this and fly the Freedom Flag,” said Hassell. “I hope more schools will participate as the years go on.”
Hassel said having an actual artifact like the piece of steel from the World Trade Center will make history come alive for West County students.
“Students in our school were all born after 9/11, so that tragic day might seem like ancient history to them.”
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal.