West County to keep WTC steel for a year

This flag consists of 10 elements to symbolize the complex events of Sept. 11 in a simple way students can understand. For almost 20 years, this flag has been raised in hundreds of schools on Patriot Day, the annual anniversary of Sept. 11. Each piece of the foundation’s steel from World Trade Center Tower 1 is an artifact that allows students to touch a piece of history.

“With your passion, enthusiasm and support, we believe this project can ignite a movement across the country that changes the way our nation remembers the fateful date of Sept. 11, 2001,” said John Riley, president of FFF.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

FFF’s 2021 board of directors voted unanimously to invite West County to participate in the National Freedom Flag and World Trade Center Steel Educational Project after they read a Daily Journal article.

The piece of steel and the flag will be unveiled at Friday’s special Patriot Day ceremony at West County High School. The district will also honor local first responders including firemen, police officers and EMT personnel.