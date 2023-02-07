Distracted driving crashes and unbuckled fatalities: These two critical issues have caused the number of fatalities to increase on Missouri roadways.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), nearly two-thirds of people killed in this state's crashes are unbuckled. In addition, cell phone-related accidents in the state have increased more than 35% since 2014.

The AAA Automobile Club of Missouri, in partnership with MoDOT, created a traffic contest in 2021 called Buckle Up Phone Down High School Showdown in hopes to decrease these tragic numbers and educate teen drivers and their families on the dangers of distracted driving and not wearing seat belts.

AAA has been instrumental in expanding the reach of Missouri’s Buckle Up Phone Down campaign during the last two years. The organization also advocates for stronger public policy related to distracted driving.

The West St. Francois County R-4 School District was notified Jan. 20 they took the top spot in the Class 3 division in the 2022 Buckle Up Phone Down High School Showdown.

West County is the only Parkland school to win. School Resource Officer Jennifer Hulsey said, when the academic year started, the school was asked if it wanted to participate in the showdown.

“We did seat belt checks when students were entering or exiting the property, made sure they were not using their phones, and encouraged students and staff to take the pledge to continue every day to not use cell phones or go anywhere without wearing their seat belts,” said Hulsey. “We also encouraged students’ families and the community to do the same thing.”

She said everyone was very positive regarding the safety checks, partly due to the district's history with loss in recent years. Two West County High School students have died in accidents on nearby Highway 8: Katlynn Newhouse, 17, in April 2022, and Ethan Bryan, 16, in September 2020.

“The kids have been very good about wearing their seat belts,” she said. “With them losing two classmates in car accidents, this has really impacted them. Seat belts are a very important thing for us.”

Out of all the face-to-face safety checks completed, Hulsey said only five people didn’t have their seat belts on. Four were students’ parents or staff members. Only one student was not wearing a seat belt.

Because of the efforts of students, staff and the community, West County High School will be awarded $2,500 for their first-place win, to use for a student safety program of the school’s choice.

AAA sponsors the annual competition among Missouri high schools to see which school obtains the largest percentage and number of Buckle Up Phone Down pledges among staff, students and their families, and the community.

“We hope this serves as a gesture of our appreciation for the West County community taking a vested interest in teen driver safety, ensuring students and their families drive without cell phone distraction, speaking up for others to do the same, and committing to always wearing a seat belt,” said Angela Nelson, vice president of public affairs and governmental relations for Missouri AAA.

Representatives from West County High School are invited to the Missouri State Capitol Rotunda on April 26 to participate in the AAA Distracted Driving Awareness Day. The district will receive their prize and check at the event.

“I think this contest gave everyone a better view of how much not wearing their seat belt or using their phone while driving could affect them,” said Hulsey. “Everyone was so positive, and the kids were anxious to get the results of the showdown.”

She said it was “just awesome to see their excitement when they found out we won.”

“Everyone’s support and the students’ enthusiasm meant a lot to me,” said Hulsey. “To see they all cared so much about safety is a really big deal. Too often, kids have the attitude ‘it won’t happen to me.’ But our kids get it and took this very seriously.”

West County beat out numerous districts in the Class 3 division, including Woodland, South Harrison, Iberia, Bernie, Thayer, Twin Rivers, Russellville and New Bloomfield.

The 2022 Buckle Up Phone Down High School Showdown started Oct. 21 and ended Dec. 31. It reached 70 high schools across the state and generated nearly 16,000 safe driving pledges from students, faculty, family and the community.

“This just shows when we all work together,” said Nelson, “we can truly make Missouri roadways safer for everyone.”