 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

White joins MAC information technology department

  • 0
White joins MAC information technology department

Andy White

 Submitted photo

Andy White has joined Mineral Area College as the new vice president of information technology and cybersecurity. He comes to the college from the Farmington School District where he served as the director of technology.

MAC President Dr. Joe Gilgour said the newly-formed vice president role will provide leadership and vision for technology at the college.

“We are excited to have Andy on board,” said Gilgour. “He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to MAC and we are fortunate to have him leading our IT department.”

White earned a Bachelor of Science in Applied Computer Science from Southeast Missouri State University. He has over 20 years of technology experience, with nearly half being in education. While in the Farmington School District, he served on the Missouri Student Privacy Alliance Leadership team.

0 comments
0
0
0
3
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NC board holds last meeting of 2021

NC board holds last meeting of 2021

In an unusually sparsely-attended conference room, North County’s Board of Education held a short meeting this month – before the district beg…

Watch Now: Related Video

'Lion King'-themed baby shower goes viral on TikTok

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News