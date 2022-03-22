Winners of banner contest annnounced

And the winners are …

The much-anticipated annual announcement of the ART Blooms Banner Contest has been made.

Out of more than 2,300 entries in the 2022 contest themed “Paws, Fins, Wings & Things – Pets or Wildlife,” the winners have been chosen.

More than 300 winning pieces of art by local artists were chosen to be displayed in 10 towns including Arcadia Valley, Bismarck, Bonne Terre, Caledonia, Desloge, Farmington, Frankclay, Fredericktown, Park Hills and Potosi.

Each of the winning pieces of art represents area K-12 students in local public schools, private schools and homeschools.

Banners will begin to appear in the area in the next few weeks.

Mineral Area Council on the Arts Executive Director Scottye Adkins said this year has been the best year yet.

“I have the most fun of anyone as I see all of the entries while sorting them by town and age in preparation for the selection process,” she said. “I’m thankful that as the coordinator I don’t have to make the difficult selections.”

The artists remain anonymous during the selection process which is completed by MACOA representatives and each town and/or sponsors.

With so much talent in the Parkland and “so much imagination,” Adkins said it was difficult to choose the winners.

MACOA sponsors the annual event, along with the City of Farmington, Belgrade State Bank, First State Community Bank, New Era Bank, Ozarks Federal Savings and Loan, Unico Bank, and Mike Henderson.

“These sponsors have made this monumental project possible in partnership with MACOA," said Adkins. “Each town also has its own driving force behind the project.”

Adkins extended additional appreciation to each town and coordinators who worked closely with MACOA, as well as area art instructors.

“MACOA would like to thank all of the art instructors for the important work you are doing to maintain art education in our region and supporting this project,” she said.

These students are the 2022 ART Blooms Banner Contest winners:

Arcadia Valley

Judah Minghi, 5; Ryker Allgier, 6; Raiylen Dugal, 6; Nora Blaty, 7; Sophie Turner, 7; Lucy Minghi, 8; Vayda Murphy, 8; Lexi Waddell, 8; Michael Garner, 9; Aubry Porter, 9; Hank Turner, 9; Paisley Crites, 10; Mylee-Jane Lorenz, 10; Kinsley Wadlow, 10; Trinity McGrael, 11; Adriana Miesner, 11; Lucas Waddell, 11; Mary Beth Young, 12; Nadia Parker, 13; Hailey Clark, 14; Lexie Reed, 14; Lauren Crocker, 15; Katelyn Inman, 15; Molly Cook, 16; Sammi Layton, 16; Breanna Whited, 16; McCoy Lucy, 17; August McWherter, 17; Anna Deak, 18; Makayla Keesee, 18

Bismarck

Talia Bohnenkamp, 6; Bayne Rawson, 6; Isaac Skaggs, 6; Kiera Bunch, 7; Carr Rodgers, 7; Gracie Scott, 7; Brylea Radford, 8; Whitney Smith, 8; Scarlett White , 8; Hadley Conway, 9; Tyler King, 9; Alexandrea Phegley, 9; Chloe Cole, 10; Wesley Hotchkiss, 10; Betty Smith, 10; Hailee Turner, 10; Jayci Anthony, 11; Laney Dee, 11; Sophia Dodd, 11; Sydney Conway, 12; Kristiana Masters, 12; Madison Grebe, 13; Olivia Corcoran, 14; Piper French, 15; Daniel Isgrig, 15; Macy Sheckles, 16; Isabella Gibson, 17; Rylee White-Steel, 17; Lilly Gibson, 18; Trenton Henson, 19

Bonne Terre and Desloge (North County School District)

Charlie Crocker, 6; Kaliegha Liesman, 6; Sutton Pratte, 6; Nadalie Berry, 7; Jaycee Hackworth, 7; Paisley Burt, 8; Gavyn Conway, 8; Lydia Conway, 8; Drake Hawkins, 8; Camille Hulsey, 8; Arya Layton, 8; Aliyah Muro, 8; Pearl Pasternak, 8; Jaiden Toombs, 8; Madison Beatty, 9; Annalissa Burns, 9; Bentley Cauble, 9; Lily Charboneau, 9; Kenzington Courtney, 9; Cambreigh Lange, 9; Brody Michael, 9; Kaylee Mosier, 9; Alexis Nash, 9; Evan Powers, 9; Hunter Rhoden, 9; Callie Boyer, 10; Khloe DeClue, 10; Peyton Green, 10; Kenzie Hoffmeister, 10; Parker Lewis, 10; Olivia Nipper, 10; Rilee Partney, 10; Addison Pirtle, 10; Carson Renshaw, 10; Payton Rizo, 10; Jackson Stanley, 10; Karsyn DeBlois, 11; Kailie DeClue, 11; Sawyer Kay, 11; Tyce Manzella, 11; Hailey May, 11; Shelby Pendleton, 11; Mia Rizo, 11; Abi Weathers, 11; Dominic Whaley, 11; Ty Davidson, 12; Erik Hendrickson, 12; Alyssa Moyers, 12; Stella Pierce, 12; Dannalei Pyeatt, 12; Maddox Wood, 12; Brayden Chilton, 14; Emma Carrow, 15; Kassie Maggard, 15; Lane McDowell, 15; Dezarai Pennington, 15; Mandi Pruitte, 15; Jayden Smith, 15; Olivia Gillam, 16; Carly Roberts, 16; Jolee Ketchum, 17; Chloe Webb, 17; Taylor Crocker, 18; Emma Hayes, 18; Kate Jones, 18

Caledonia (Valley of Caledonia School District)

Tessa Benson, 5; Olivia McClanahan, 8; Jenna Bell, 10; Nick Casteel, 10; Hallie Abney, 11; Carter Clark, 17

Farmington (Farmington School District, St. Joseph Catholic School and St. Paul Lutheran School)

Chloe Dorris, 5; Kenadie Eaton, 5; Graci Kinney, 5; Madilyn Moore, 5; Grayson Schrum, 5; Luna White, 5; Carter Abt, 6; Jimmy Aholt, 6; Andi Aseniero, 6; Myles Beard, 6; Lily Bryant, 6; Lydia Carr, 6; Giuliana Carvajal, 6; Helana Crader, 6; Isabella Denny, 6; Easton Hayes, 6; Mila Kirby, 6; Nash McLean, 6; Cadee Monrotus, 6; Oliver Nunn, 6; Logan Parks, 6; Madison Parks, 6; My Phan, 6; Joey Wilson, 6; Elizabeth Zahner, 6; Scarlett Boyd, 7; William Carter, 7; Riley Curtis, 7; Sofia Figueroa, 7; Hadleigh Keller, 7; Lane McClellan, 7; Elise Miller, 7; Reece Mosier, 7; Reese Otte, 7; Aubree Ward, 7; Addelyn Wiles, 7; Cole Adams, 8; Paige Canterberry, 8; Hannah Fingerhut, 8; Claire Francis, 8; Mia Harsley, 8; Sterling Hennrich, 8; Josiah Henson, 8; Ryder Herbst, 8; Nora Jannin, 8; Elaina Kirby, 8; Anna Lindsey, 8; John Maloney, 8; Atticus Schrum, 8; Josiah Sechrest, 8; Ella Berkbigler, 9; Lucas Berkbigler, 9; Lina Flores, 9; Kaylee Gabel, 9; Madison Johnson, 9; Aubrie Kiepe, 9; Emery Nielson, 9; Anabella Prince, 9; Alaina Shirshekan, 9; Reece Williams, 9; Westley Wilson, 9; Lexie Bien, 10; Anna Cartee, 10; Kailyn Cordell, 10; Samantha DeWaal, 10; Kinleigh Hayes, 10; Dean Koderick, 10; Keegan McClellan, 10; Zoe Nipper, 10; Moriah Pank, 10; Carter Pullen, 10; Zoey Russett, 10; Adalyn Stephens, 10; Audrina Wampler, 10; Sophia Beck, 11; Aubrey Bonnell, 11; Chloe Dycus, 11; Samantha Figueroa, 11; Colton Gabel, 11; Sawyer McDowell, 11; Olivia Walling, 11; Gage Whitener, 11; Lindsay Bloom, 12; Reese Busenbark, 12; Maddyn Cornell, 12; Raena LaCava, 12; Leylan Stone, 12; Braden Warren, 12; Madison Wilfong, 12; Treydon Arney, 13; Aj Boyd, 13; Carmen Callaway, 13; Addison Kennedy, 13; Adriana Koenig, 13; Jaycee Miller, 13; Blayde O'Neail, 13; Karson Pryor, 13; Alivia Sullivan, 13; Emilee Turner, 13; Angelena Ventura, 13; Alexis Viner, 13; Chloe Walton, 13; Brayden Werner, 13; Alisa Allen, 14; Isabella Beaver, 14; Sierra Berg, 14; Brooke Canterberry, 14; Ayla Gruhala, 14; Brooklynn Kearney, 14; Cadence Pegram, 14; Katelyn Pipkin, 14; McCoy Tripp, 14; Isabelle DeWaal, 15; Kate Northern, 15; Nyah Parker, 16; Kaylee Cawvey, 17; Nathan McCarthy, 17; Demie Boyd, 18; Chloe Crouch, 18; Kristina Ramos, 18;

Frankclay (West County School District)

Violet Lee, 5; Alice Abel, 6; Chase James, 6; Harper Marler, 6; Ashlynne Pigg, 6; Vincent Schilly, 6; Laurabelle Crump, 7; Taylor Hernandez, 7; Gabriella Kegley, 7; Taya Watts-Branner, 7; Boe Brock, 8; Peyton Harmon, 8; Payton Milanoski, 8; Emalyn White, 8; Ava Coleman, 9; Richard Lewis, 9; Rylee Pinkard, 9; Nolan Sullivan, 9; Eben Welch, 9; Mikayla Blanks, 10; Chloe Brill, 10; Tallulah Clack, 10; Aizlyne Pulliam, 10; Kaytli Holbert, 11; Brooklyn McCarver, 11; Shayla Keesee, 13; Elizabeth Williamson, 13; Ava Clifton, 15

Fredericktown

Peyton Wallace, 5; Cora Miller, 6; Zalie Moss, 8; Everett Tull, 9; Sophia Spain, 11; Isla Brewington, 11; Chloe Francis, 14; Linda Yang, 14

Park Hills (Central School District)

Tate Joseph, 6; Lenni Steinmetz, 6; Luke Wilson, 6; Jordyn Hafner, 7; Sarah Kate Huddleston, 7; Gavin Johnson, 7; Myra Bockenkamp, 8; Natalie Wilson, 8; Isaiah Dement, 9; Sela Hartman, 9; Samantha Smith, 9; Izabelle Hill, 10; Caydence Wilson, 10; Evan Neff, 11; Gracie Flickinger, 12; Chandler Lybarger, 12; Elvie Wagner, 12; Skyler Brawley, 13; Emily Moss, 13; Briley Tolley, 14

Potosi (Potosi and St. Joachim Catholic School)

Joana Aliu, 8; Henry Brueggen, 9; Marla Dickinson, 11; Launa Cantrell, 12; Delaney Govro, 12; Naomi Litton, 12; Gracie Boyster, 13; Miley Coffman, 13; Sophia DeClue, 13; Sophie Moussette, 13; Kyra Price, 13; Macy Saunders, 13; Violet Sisk, 13; Jesse Steele, 13; Kinsley Vance, 13; Bailey Bowen, 14; Aliza Cross, 14; Isabella Murphy, 14; Jazmine Ramsey, 14; Abby Vandergriff, 14.

Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.