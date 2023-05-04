Karen Gibson loved watching the space shuttles as a child.

Gibson, who was born in St. Louis and now lives in Oklahoma City, will be one of nine women who are part of Saturday’s extraordinary event at The Space Museum and Grissom Center in Bonne Terre.

The “Show Me Space: Women in Space” event will showcase a spectacular lineup of retired NASA astronauts, technicians and support crew. This special event highlights the groundbreaking impact these women have had on space exploration in the nation.

Limited tickets for the “Women in Space” event are still available at www.space-mo.org/event. Tickets are $60 at the event on Saturday while supplies last. The cost of admission includes a light lunch, book signings, outdoor activities, hands-on experiences, meet-and-greet opportunities, and admission to the museum’s galleries this weekend.

Gibson is the author of more than 20 children and young adult nonfiction books. Much of her work has focused on sharing stories of women in history and aerospace. She has written books including “Women in Space: 23 Stories of First Flights, Scientific Missions, and Gravity-Breaking Adventures” and “Women Aviators: 26 Stories of Pioneer Flights, Daring Missions, and Record-Setting Journeys.”

She said, “I enjoy reading and telling the stories of women who break through barriers. I first wrote a book in the same series on women aviators, which became the perfect segue way to women in space.”

Gibson will sign books and visit with attendees at Saturday’s “Women in Space” event. She said she’s looking forward to hearing from “some amazing astronauts and checking out the space museum.”

In addition to Gibson signing her book, retired NASA Spacesuit Technician Sharon McDougle will read from her informative yet imaginative 28-page children’s book “Suit Up for Launch with Shay!” and do a book signing.

Eileen Collins will sign copies of her book “Through the Glass Ceiling to the Stars: The Story of the First American Woman to Command a Space Mission.”

Other book-signers include Nicole Stott with “Back to Earth: What Life in Space Taught Me About Our Home Planet—And Our Mission to Protect It”; and Jerry Ross with “Spacewalker: My Journey in Space and Faith as NASA’s Record-Setting Frequent Flyer.”

Dr. Liz Warren, director of research for Blue Origin, will sell and sign flying rocket kits modeled after the New Shepard, a launch vehicle developed for space tourism by Blue Origin. New Shepard is named after Mercury astronaut Alan Shepard, the first American to go to space.

Dr. Linda Godwin, retired NASA astronaut, and Dr. Warren will sign photos for $10 each.

Visitors will have the opportunity to create a free postcard that will travel to space on a future Blue Origin rocket launch and have the postcard returned to them through the mail.

“Women in Space” takes place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity for meet-and-greets with NASA astronauts and spaceflight personnel.

The street in front of The Space Museum and Grissom Center will be closed on Saturday. Parking is available at the nearby bank and church parking lots located near the museum.

When attendees first arrive at the event, they should purchase tickets or check in to receive their wristbands for tickets they’ve already purchased. This can be done at the booth set up in the brick courtyard between Heritage Hall and the original museum location.

Once attendees have checked in at the booth, they will receive an agenda of the day’s activities.

Headlining this spectacular event is a panel of incredible and accomplished women who have helped shape spaceflight history: Eileen Collins, retired NASA astronaut; Dr. Linda Godwin, retired NASA astronaut; Nicole Stott, retired NASA astronaut; Dr. Liz Warren, director of research for Blue Origin; Sharon McDougle, retired NASA spacesuit technician; Amy Ross, NASA spacesuit designer; Karen Ross, retired space shuttle food and product support manager; Megan Shutika, International Space Station EVA flight director; and Karen Gibson, author of “Women in Space” and other published works. Other guests include early McDonnell Douglas aerospace engineers and Lowell Grissom, brother of NASA Astronaut Lowell Grissom.

Collins is keynote speaker of the event.

“Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime chance to immerse yourself in space history and meet actual NASA astronauts and personnel who have made spaceflight possible,” said Earl Mullins, president and founder of The Space Museum and Grissom Center.

Mullins said the staff are expecting a large crowd for Saturday’s event, so it’s important to purchase tickets as soon as possible.

In addition to meeting the nine women, Mullins said he’s excited about the Q&A session with the panel of guests.

“I hope it’s lively and the audience asks lots of great questions,” he said. “I know it’s going to be a great time.”

The Space Museum and Grissom Center is located at 118 East School Street in Bonne Terre. Visit www.space-mo.org for more information.