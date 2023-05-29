Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Young people who have never experienced flying on an airplane will have their chance when the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) holds this year’s Young Eagles Rally from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Farmington Regional Airport, 1436 Perrine Rd.

The Rally offers free airplane rides for youth ages 8–17. Parents can register online at youngeaglesday.org or at the rally on the day of the event.

“This is the second time we have hosted a Young Eagles Rally at the Farmington Regional Airport,” said Larry Gregory, Young Eagles coordinator for EAA Chapter 1635. Last July, 42 youth got to experience flying in an airplane.”

Asked to explain the Young Eagle program, Gregory said, “Started in 1992, it is dedicated to introducing youth, ages 8 -17, to general aviation. Its’ core is the first powered flight ride, typically an airplane but not always. Sometimes it is a helicopter or other means of powered flight.

“Over 2.7 million youth have taken these rides, and more are added to the list every day. The Young Eagles program also provides the opportunity to introduce youth to the various career opportunities associated with aviation.”

He added that many EAA chapters offer youth hands-on aircraft building or repair experiences.

According to Gregory, EAA was founded in 1953 by some like-minded experimental aircraft builders, but today it represents more than experimental aircraft builders — it represents all of general aviation. General aviation is defined as any aviation that is not airline or military related that encompasses everything from light jets to ultralight, weight-shift trikes to gliders.

Of particular concern to the EAA are youth and youth-related programs.

"The event offers young people the experience of riding in an airplane once a “safety” walk-around has been completed in which the pilot explains what the flight will encompass, along with a review of the aircraft components and operation," said Gregory.

“The flight will last 15 or 20 minutes. Upon landing, the youth will receive a Young Eagles Certificate, a logbook where the youth can keep a record of all their aviation experiences, and a free EAA Student Membership.

The EAA Student Membership provides free access to Sporty’s Learn to Fly Course as well as free admission to 300 science and technology museums, a free Academy of Model Aeronautics Student Membership, and a free electronic copy of EAA Sport Aviation. Also, those who complete the first three volumes of the Sporty’s Learn to Fly Course, receive a free first-flight lesson.

“Our desire is that those who participate have their eyes opened to aviation and gain confidence in their ability to experience new things and that learning is fun,” Gregory said. “We would also like them to understand how math and science knowledge/skills actually are used in the ‘real world.’

“The Young Eagles program recognizes that a youth’s imagination can be ignited with a small spark — like an airplane ride — and that they can take this small spark and turn it into a new lifelong interest. As indicated earlier our desire is that the youth will see some possibilities for their future that they didn’t see before and that they can see a new meaning in science, technology, engineering and math studies.”

There is only one requirement that must be met for a young person to participate in the Young Eagles Rally.

“Their parent or legal guardian needs to register them,” he said. “We understand that many of their parents have never flown in a small airplane, let alone the youth, so we are particularly sensitive to explaining what the youth will experience during their Young Eagles ride.”