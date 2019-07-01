{{featured_button_text}}

Firefighters responded to a dispatch for a “brush fire” at the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce/License office Monday afternoon.

The small fire and smoke was actually the result of efforts to fill the old mine shaft which was recently discovered on the property.

It was unclear what the hole was when it was first discovered. The Doe Run Company used a down-hole camera and discovered that the hole extends down into the Bonne Terre mine. It was then determined by Doe Run to be an old mine shaft, according to Tammy Stankey, senior communications liaison for Doe Run. 

Officials said crews from Doe Run were attempting to fill the open mine shaft using an expanding foam-type chemical. The chemical used in this process heats up as it activates and expands. The chemical appeared to briefly ignite what was believed to be coal in the ground. 

The Bonne Terre/Big River Fire Department responded to the call and sprayed the area with water.

Fire Chief David Pratte said that there was no emergency but smoke from the incident filled the Bonne Terre Mine.

The business reportedly was closed temporarily while fire crews cleared the smoke. 

Pratte explained that they were using positive pressure ventilation fans to clear the smoke from the mine. By filling the mine with outside air, the firefighters were trying to displace the smoke. 

Stankey said that Doe Run has decided not to use the expanding chemical in the filling of the old mine shaft but had not yet decided what method will be used instead. Stankey went on to say that they were not sure that the mine shaft ever belonged to the company but the company is addressing the opening regardless.   

 

Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3628, or at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com.

