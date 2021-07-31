Eight cats, 12 kittens, four pound pups need homes

Twelve kittens at the Desloge Pound; three cats at the Farmington Pound; four dogs at the Park Hills Pound; two cats at the Bonne Terre Pound; and three cats at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.
Desloge
300 N. Lincoln
Officer Memhardt – 573-431-3700/573-431-1463
Five friendly kittens, approximately 9 weeks old now, are now available for adoption. There are four tabby boys and an orange girl.
Two male kittens and one female kitten — 8-9 weeks old — are now available for adoption.
Four friendly kittens — three yellow and one gray — are 9-10 weeks old and now available for adoption.
Farmington
1650 Vargo Road
Officer Boyd – 573-631-9521
Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Wild female cat is 9 months old and available for adoption.
Female cat is 6-9 months old and is not happy about being at the pound. She was picked up in the 500 block of Huntleigh. She will be available for adoption Monday.
Very friendly male cat is about 4-5 months old. He was picked up on Hillsboro Road and will be available for adoption Wednesday.
Park Hills
65 Sports Complex Road
Officer Lewis – 573-431-3577
Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Male pit bull mix is a handsome brindle found at St. Joe State Park. The animal control officer reports that he is very friendly and playful.
Female mixed breed dog is reported by the animal control officer to be very friendly and playful.
Male Husky is reported by the animal control officer to be very friendly and loves to play.
Male mixed breed dog is reported by the animal control officer to be very friendly and loves going on daily walks.
Bonne Terre
21 Service Drive
For animal information or to reclaim: 573-327-1050
To adopt, call City Hall: 573-358-2254
Hours: Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-4 p.m.
Cat, gender unknown, is 1-2 years old and scared being at the pound. It is now available for adoption.
Friendly cat is now 8-9 weeks old. It was successfully treated for a runny eye and is available now for adoption.
Fredericktown
124 N. Main St.
573-783-3660
Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Friendly female cat is approximately 6 years old and negative for FIV/FeLV. She is now available for adoption.
Friendly and declawed young adult female cat is now available for adoption.
Friendly intact male cat is 12 weeks old and now available for adoption.
Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.
Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.
Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published, and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.