Eight cats, 12 kittens, four pound pups need homes

Twelve kittens at the Desloge Pound; three cats at the Farmington Pound; four dogs at the Park Hills Pound; two cats at the Bonne Terre Pound; and three cats at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Desloge

300 N. Lincoln

Officer Memhardt – 573-431-3700/573-431-1463

Five friendly kittens, approximately 9 weeks old now, are now available for adoption. There are four tabby boys and an orange girl.

Two male kittens and one female kitten — 8-9 weeks old — are now available for adoption.

Four friendly kittens — three yellow and one gray — are 9-10 weeks old and now available for adoption.

Farmington

1650 Vargo Road

Officer Boyd – 573-631-9521

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Wild female cat is 9 months old and available for adoption.

Female cat is 6-9 months old and is not happy about being at the pound. She was picked up in the 500 block of Huntleigh. She will be available for adoption Monday.