Four cats at the Desloge Pound; a cat at the Farmington Pound; four dogs at the Park Hills Pound; and three cats at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.
Desloge Pound
573-431-3700 / Ask for Animal Control
Long-haired gray/white cat
Tortoiseshell cat
Male orange cat
Calico young adult cat doesn’t allow touching yet.
Farmington Pound
573-747-1988
Female calico young adult cat is friendly.
Park Hills Pound
573-431-3122
Male pit bull mix is 1-2 years old.
Female dog is approximately a year old. The officer reports that she is very friendly and housebroken.
Male Beagle is 2-3 years old and very affectionate and friendly.
Male Boxer mix is 2-3 years old.
Fredericktown Pound
573-783-3660, Option 4
Male tabby/Maine Coon mix is very friendly and weighs about 12 pounds
Female tortoiseshell cat named "Miss Kitty" is four years old and friendly. She gets along with cats and dogs and came to the pound with "Sissy."
Female dilute tortoiseshell/tabby cat named "Sissy" is three years old and friendly. She gets along with cats and dogs, has a club foot and came to the pound with "Miss Kitty"
To give owners the opportunity to claim them, dogs and cats are kept for seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and five days at the Desloge and Leadwood pounds. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay / neuter / vaccination commitment.
Contact other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.
Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.
