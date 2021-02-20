Eight pound cats need forever homes this week

Five cats at the Farmington Pound; two cats at the Park Hills Pound; and a cat at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.
Farmington
1650 Vargo Road
Officer Boyd – 573-631-9521
Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.- 3 p.m.
Young adult female cat is friendly and available now for adoption.
Young adult male cat is friendly and available now for adoption.
Young adult female cat is friendly and available now for adoption.
Young adult female cat is friendly but excited by dogs. She is available now for adoption.
Young adult female cat is very scared and available now for adoption.
Park Hills
65 Sports Complex Road
Officer Lewis – 573-431-3577
Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
URGENT! Female cat is 1-2 years old, very friendly and available now for adoption.
URGENT! Female cat is 1-2 years old and skittish, but will allow petting. She is available now for adoption.
Fredericktown
124 N. Main St.
573-783-3660
Adult female cat is friendly and available now for adoption.
Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.
Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.
Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published, and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.