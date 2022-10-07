Eight pound pups seek forever homes this week

Eight dogs at the Farmington Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Female mixed breed is 9 months old. This beautiful brindle girl was surrendered to animal control by her owners through no fault of her own. She is already spayed.

Female pit bull is a green-eyed beauty and super sweet! She was picked up as a stray in August and has not been claimed.

Male mixed breed is a handsome pup picked up as a stray by Rural King over a month ago. He has not been claimed.

Male mixed breed is approximately 9-10 years old. A sweet little old man like this does not belong in the pound. He is looking for a family to snuggle with in his golden years!

Male German Shepherd is 4 years old. “Lex” was surrendered to animal control for the crime of chasing chickens. If you don’t have chickens, he would make a wonderful addition to your family!

Male lab mix is a handsome boy found as a stray and has not been claimed.

Male mixed breed is a poor sweet boy who was seen being dumped out of a vehicle in front of a storage unit on Lilly Court. Despite this, he’s a sweetie!

Male Husky is approximately 5 years old. This beautiful blue-eyed boy was surrendered to animal control by his owners through no fault of his own. He is housebroken, good with kids, and gets along with cats. He is not fond of other dogs his size or bigger.

For additional information, contact Farmington Animal Control, 1650 Vargo Road in Farmington, or by phone at 573-631-9521 between the hours of 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at Park Hills and Farmington Animal Control and at least five days at Desloge Animal Control to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.

Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published. Animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.