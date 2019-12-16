Elderly may qualify for a tax credit

Residents have been receiving their yearly property tax bills and St. Francois County Clerk Kevin Engler wants to remind elderly property owners that there is relief available for those on fixed incomes.
The Missouri Property Tax Credit, also known as Missouri’s Circuit Breaker Program, is a state tax credit designed for low-income seniors and qualifying disabled persons.
“Probably less than 25 percent of the people that qualify for this program in the county [use this],” Engler said. “Anecdotally, when talking to people, most aren’t even aware that it exists.”
Engler stressed that some renters are also eligible for a return on paying rent under the program.
“Even if you are renter, you can apply in certain circumstances,” he said.
The Missouri Property Tax Credit is available for the following qualified individuals:
- Individual or spouse must be 65 years old or older or be 100 percent disabled.
- Must be resident of Missouri for entire calendar year.
- Individual 60 years or older receiving spouse social security benefits may qualify.
- Renters and part year owners- Single household income $27,500 or less, married filing combined, $29,500 or less. Must have paid real estate taxes or rent on home occupied.
- Owners occupying home entire year-Single household income $30,000 or less, married filing combined, $34,000 or less. Must have paid real estate taxes or rent on home occupied.
- Renters in a facility that does not pay property taxes are not eligible.
- Cannot employ illegal or unauthorized aliens.
For more information: https://dor.mo.gov/personal/ptc/, order a form at 800-877-6881
