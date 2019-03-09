A local pair have been charged with burglary and stealing after entering the home of an 83-year-old woman claiming to be from her home health agency.
Valeyna Dennis, 29, and Dustin Hahn, 31, both of Park Hills, have each been charged with felony burglary in the first degree and misdemeanor stealing less than $150. Both Dennis and Hahn are being held at the St. Francois County Jail on a $25,000 bond each.
According to the probable cause statement, on Wednesday morning, a deputy from the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department responded to a possible theft at a Hurryville Road residence in rural Farmington. The call had been made by the victim’s granddaughter.
The report states that the granddaughter received a call from her 83-year-old wheelchair-bound grandmother stating that a woman was in the house claiming to be her home health worker and that she did not believe her to be with the agency.
According to the granddaughter, a black GMC Envoy was parked outside her grandmother’s house and when she went outside the woman was still there. The granddaughter said that the woman still insisted she was from the home health agency, but could not identify which agency she was employed with.
The court document states that the woman left the house and the granddaughter followed her outside and saw a white male coming out of the garage. Both Hahn and Dennis got into the Envoy and left the property.
According to the deputy, after speaking with the owner of the home, the woman stated that she didn’t even realize there was a man on the property. Dennis had been in the home for two hours, according to the woman, who also stated that she just knew something wasn’t right about Dennis.
The victim stated that Dennis gave her a friendship ring and asked her for money. She reported that Dennis had been through the entire house as if she was looking for something.
The victim realized that all of her medications were missing and stated that she had not seen her take anything out of the house, but that Dennis was carrying a large purse.
A stop-and-hold was placed on the GMC Envoy and based on the license plate that the granddaughter had recorded, authorities were able to identify the suspects as Hahn and Dennis.
Using a photo lineup, the victim was able to identify Dennis and the granddaughter was able to identify Hahn. The stop-and-hold was then updated with the suspects’ names.
The vehicle was located and stopped in Park Hills by a Park Hills officer. The deputy then came to the scene and placed the suspects under arrest.
They were transported to the St. Francois County Jail for processing. Inside the vehicle, the deputy found a prescription pill bottle with the 83-year-old victim’s name on the label.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.