The time is growing short for St. Francois County residents to receive their absentee ballot through the mail for the upcoming Aug. 7 primary election.
The election is coming up very soon and there’s a couple of dates absentee voters need to keep in mind, said County Clerk Mark Hedrick. The first is, if you want to receive an absentee ballot by mail, you must request that by Wednesday.
"That gives my office time to get it out and get back in before the election. Also, on Saturday, Aug. 4, our office will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for absentee voting for the August election," he said. "In a primary election in the state of Missouri, to vote for a candidate you must designate one of the recognized political parties.
"If you do not do that, you will still get to vote on any ballot issues that are on the ballot. There are actually three on the ballot depending on where you’re located."
Those are Proposition A about Right to Work; a proposition in the city of Bismarck for a one-half-cent sales tax; and a question in Desloge authorizing a use tax on internet purchases. If you live anywhere in the county than Bismarck or Desloge, you’ll only vote on Proposition A."
The only local contested race on the primary ballot is between Republicans Elaine Gannon and Marvin Fricke for State Representative District 115.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.