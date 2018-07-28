Subscribe for 17¢ / day
The time is growing short for St. Francois County residents to receive their absentee ballot through the mail for the upcoming Aug. 7 primary election.

The election is coming up very soon and there’s a couple of dates absentee voters need to keep in mind, said County Clerk Mark Hedrick. The first is, if you want to receive an absentee ballot by mail, you must request that by Wednesday.

"That gives my office time to get it out and get back in before the election. Also, on Saturday, Aug. 4, our office will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for absentee voting for the August election," he said. "In a primary election in the state of Missouri, to vote for a candidate you must designate one of the recognized political parties.

"If you do not do that, you will still get to vote on any ballot issues that are on the ballot. There are actually three on the ballot depending on where you’re located."

Those are Proposition A about Right to Work; a proposition in the city of Bismarck for a one-half-cent sales tax; and a question in Desloge authorizing a use tax on internet purchases. If you live anywhere in the county than Bismarck or Desloge, you’ll only vote on Proposition A."

The only local contested race on the primary ballot is between Republicans Elaine Gannon and Marvin Fricke for State Representative District 115. 

