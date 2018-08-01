The city’s board of aldermen is hoping Desloge residents will vote “yes” on Aug. 7 primary to authorize the city’s imposing of a local use tax to help offset sales tax lost from sales on out-of-state websites, like internet retailer Amazon.com that has been vocal in its opposition to the tax throughout the U.S.
The following is how the question appears on the ballot: "Shall the City of Desloge impose a local use tax at the same rate as the total local sales tax rate, currently 2.50%, provided that if the local sales tax rate is reduced or raised by voter approval, the local use tax rate shall also be reduced or raised by the same action? A use tax return shall not be required to be filed by persons whose purchases from out-of-state vendors do not in total exceed two thousand dollars in any calendar year."
A use tax is a sales tax applied to the purchase of goods by Missouri residents and businesses from out-of-state vendors and is applied to the same type of products subject to sales tax. Conversely, any items exempt from a sales tax also are exempt from the use tax. The amount of use tax due on a purchase is equal to the sales tax rate in effect at the point of delivery.
Proponents of the use tax believe that its application levels the playing field for local retailers and out-of-state or online vendors, including business to business transactions. Forty-five states and nearly half of the more than 105 Missouri cities with populations of 2,000 or greater already have a use tax. Additionally, more than 150 total cities currently have a use tax in place. This includes the state of Missouri, as well as the cities of Perryville, Piedmont, Leadington and Ste. Genevieve.
The sales tax rate is based on the point of sale, while the use tax rate is determined based on the point of delivery. Out-of-state business purchases are subject to the use tax. While online consumer purchases are subject to a use tax, it doesn’t come into effect until a consumer or business spends at least $2,000 in any calendar year.
In an earlier story on the proposed use tax, City Administrator Dan Bryan mentioned that the Missouri Municipal League had estimated the potential revenue increase for the city in 2016 as $17,500.
“While losing that amount of money certainly doesn’t make or break us, it can be a big help in helping our local small retail businesses to survive,” Bryan said. “It removes the incentive to purchase out-of-state to avoid local sales tax and encourages in-town purchases.
“Other benefits of the use tax are the diversification of our city’s tax base. It establishes a use tax in the event of future changes in legislation and will generate revenues that will go into our city’s general fund and help fund future projects in Desloge.”
The use tax rate always equals the sales tax rate. If the local sales tax is reduced, the use tax will be decreased to the new sales tax rate. If the city approves a new sales tax, the use tax will go up by the same amount. If an item is exempt from the state’s or our local sales tax, it’s also exempt from the state and local use tax.”
Local use taxes are collected and distributed by the state of Missouri in the same manner as sales taxes. The use tax mirrors the current sales tax and is not a ‘double-tax.’ It would only apply on out-of-state purchases where no sales tax was charged.
On the other hand, retailer Amazon.com has offered two primary justifications for opposing efforts of a growing number of states to require the company and other online retailers to charge sales tax.
Amazon officials have argued that collecting sales taxes would be administratively burdensome. They have also claimed that the company obtains no meaningful benefits from states in which it maintains no facilities and therefore should not have to collect taxes for those states.
Many customers who prefer online shopping instead of doing business with “brick and mortar” stores, have also voiced their opposition to use taxes because they believe it means losing the price advantage that comes with buying items on the internet. They are against any form of taxation that would increase the cost of buying products from online retailers.
