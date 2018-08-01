At the county level, St. Francois County voters choosing a Democrat ballot on Aug. 7 will have clear-cut selections of candidates. There are no contested local races in the primary.
Kathy Ellis, of Jefferson County, is seeking the office of United States Representative of the 8th Congressional District, an office currently held by Rep. Jason Smith. Ellis is a psychotherapist who has worked in the legal system to serve marginalized individuals such as children, victimized women and addicts.
Bill Kraemer, of Ste. Genevieve, is seeking the seat of State Representative for District 116, which will soon be vacated by Rep. Kevin Engler of Farmington.
Kayla Chick, of Terre Du Lac, is seeking the office of State Representative for District 117, a position currently held by Republican Mike Henderson.
Incumbent Sandy Martinez is seeking reelection to the office of Circuit Judge (Circuit 24, Division 1), an office she has held for more than 17 years. Martinez previously served St. Francois County as an assistant prosecutor and prosecuting attorney.
Incumbent Wendy Wexler Horn is seeking reelection to the seat of Circuit Judge (Circuit 24, Division 2), an office she was appointed to in 2015 by Gov. Jay Nixon after the retirement of Judge Kenneth W. Pratte. Prior to her current position, Horn was appointed Associate Circuit Judge in 2011 and elected to the position in 2012 and 2014. Before her judgeship, Horn served as St. Francois County prosecuting attorney for 10 years.
Incumbent Joseph L. Goff, Jr. is seeking reelection as Circuit Judge (Division 3), a position to which he was appointed after the appointment of Judge Wendy Wexler Horn to Circuit Judge. Goff was formerly an assistant prosecutor in St. Francois County and also worked in private legal practice.
Incumbent Shawn McCarver is seeking reelection to the office of Circuit Judge (Division 4). McCarver has practiced law for 34 years, having served in private practice, as municipal judge, juvenile court prosecutor and one year as a public defender in addition to his current office of circuit judge.
Linda Dickerson-Bell is running for St. Francois County Presiding Commissioner. Bell is the Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of St. Francois County and has previously worked in weatherization and housing programs at East Missouri Action Agency.
Andrew Young is seeking the office of St. Francois County Clerk. A political newcomer, Young has stated that he hopes to focus on increasing voter turnout if elected.
Incumbent Vicki J. Weible is seeking reelection for the office of Circuit Clerk.
Incumbent Steve Grider is seeking reelection to the office of St. Francois County Recorder of Deeds, a position he has held since 1987.
Incumbent Jerrod D. Mahurin is seeking reelection to the office of St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney. Mahurin has held the position since he was appointed to it following the appointment of then-prosececuting-attorney-Wendy Wexler Horn to Circuit Judge in 2011.
Incumbent Pamela J. Williams is seeking reelection for the position of County Collector.
Democrat and Republican candidates will face off in the general election on Nov. 6.
