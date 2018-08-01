The only contested local race in Madison County is for presiding commissioner on the Republican ticket.
Madison County voters will have to choose between Robert Mooney and Jason Green. The winner in the Aug. 7 primary will face Democrat April Sarakas in the Nov. 6 election.
Mooney is the current Madison County presiding commissioner. He is a lifelong resident of Madison County and graduated from Fredericktown High School and Mineral Area College. He is also active in the Fredericktown United Methodist Church.
Mooney touts his experience for the position.
“I have 320 hours of commission training,” he said. "I believe that a commissioner needs to be involved in order to know what is ongoing in the state and in other counties. I also believe that a commissioner needs to be active in the community.
Mooney is the president of the Southeast Missouri District Commissioner's Association, and is on the state board of both the County Commissioner's Association, and the Missouri Association of Counties. He is president of the L.I.F.E. board, and serves on the Selective Service board.
Mooney said an understanding of the budget process is important to be an effective commissioner.
“You need to be flexible as new problems arise all the time,” he said. “You must be willing to continue to learn.
"My priorities if elected would be the work to continue the projects in the T.I.F. District. I want to see progress on our county roads, and much needed improvements of the Madison County Courthouse. I want to see more economic progress and community betterment.
Jason Green lives in Cherokee Pass with his wife Tasha and their daughter Adah. He has worked most of his life at Green's Flea Market, which his parents opened in 1984. In 2013 Green earned a bachelor's degree in international business with a minor in accounting from Southeast Missouri State University.
Green said working with his parents in their business, he has learned the importance of budgeting and forward thinking.
“Those are two important traits to have when a large part of a county commissioner's job involves spending and budgeting money and planning for and investing in the future of the county,” he said. “Furthermore, working in all aspects of retail, from sourcing product to the end sale and customer relations, has taught me the importance of listening to and meeting the needs of people and putting forth an honest and earnest effort.
Green also said his work with different groups at his church, the First Assembly of God in Fredericktown, has given people skills to work with others and “for a selfless and common goal and provides direction and accountability in my life.”
Green said an effective commissioner should be a good listener, willing to learn, and have a sense of finances and budgeting.
“A commissioner should also have honesty, patience, self-control, and faithfulness in their personal life, the duties of the county commission, and towards all people of the county without concern to differences such as political party, economic standing, religion, outward appearance, etc.,” he said
Green said his top priority as commissioner would be to maintain county infrastructure while considering budget restraints.
“Furthermore, I will focus on economic development and community improvement to help broaden the tax base i.e. keeping and attracting businesses and residents,” Green said. “Over the decades, there has been more expected from local government entities and to keep up with this we need better management of public monies and a broader tax base rather than perpetually attempting to raise taxes.”
