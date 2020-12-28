Electrical Connection helps Shop With a Cop programs

Thanks to a generous community, two area law enforcement holiday giving programs overcame extraordinary challenges created by the 2020 pandemic to brighten the holidays for children.

The annual Shop With a Cop programs in Ferguson and St. Francois County were held on Dec. 17. The Electrical Connection again provided major support for both law enforcement community trust building programs.

The labor-management partnership contributed $5,000 each to the St. Francois County Shop with a Cop and Ferguson Shop With a Cop. The Electrical Connection is a partnership of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 1 and the St. Louis Chapter, National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA). This year’s donation raises the Electrical Connection’s 27-year commitment to Shop With a Cop to more than $95,000.

In Ferguson, police were unable to use the Ferguson Community Center to give children gifts purchased with donations because of COVID-19 restrictions. Instead, they purchased gifts with donations and personally delivered them to families at the police station. Arrivals were staggered to accommodate pandemic protocols. More than 30 children received gifts.