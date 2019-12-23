Elephant Rocks' water project under way

A new project has been under way at Elephant Rocks State Park due to a partnership between the Pilot Knob Water District and the Missouri State Parks/Department of Natural Resources.
Elephant Rocks became a state park in 1968 and, at the time of the opening, had enough potable water to provide for the visitors who came to the park.
However, over the last few years, the number of visitors to the park has increased to about 135,500 people.
The increase has caused the well, which was once sufficient, to inadequately provide enough potable water for the masses.
In 2018, the park had to limit visitors' water access to only the flushing of toilets without any hand-washing water available.
According to Natural Resource Manager Bryan Bethel, the park has been supplying hand sanitizer to visitors during this time.
Bethel said since they have had to limit the water access, the park has been actively searching for ways to bring potable water back to the park.
“With the increase in visitors, the well just hasn’t been able to keep up with the demands, and we have been looking for ways to resolve this,” said Bethel.
For the last two years, different people have been working on finding ways to resolve this, and recently they broke ground on the new water project.
Bethel explained that the plan to add more potable water to the park will be to hook on to existing water lines in the rural water district, and the contractor that they are working with will be putting a new water line into the ground.
The work that will be taking place will mainly be along Highway 21, in the ditch and not on the road.
Bethel said the work should not have a lot of effect on the traffic along the highway but people should take care to pay attention to workers on the side of the highway in ditches.
The projected completion date for the water project is June 2020, and there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the project.
