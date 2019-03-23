Try 3 months for $3

Six cats at the Desloge Pound; a cat at the Farmington Pound; and four cats at the Bonne Terre Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Desloge Pound

573-431-3700 / Ask for Animal Control

Gray/white long-haired "older teen" cat can be touched but is very nervous.

Female tortoiseshell long-haired "older teen" cat can be touched but very nervous.

Male orange "older teen" cat can be touched, but he is very nervous.

Female dilute calico cat may need a barn home.

Male black/white "young adult" cat allows some handling but gets nervous.

Female tortoiseshell "young adult" cat is very friendly.

Farmington Pound

573-747-1988

Gray long-haired cat, gender unknown, is very scared.

Bonne Terre Pound

573-358-3513

Female calico cat is scared and may need a barn home.

Male black cat may need a barn home.

Yellow cat, probably a male, may need a barn home.

Black/white cat, gender unknown, is sweet to some people, but not to others.

To give owners the opportunity to claim them, dogs and cats are kept for seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and five days at the Desloge and Leadwood pounds. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay / neuter / vaccination commitment.

Contact other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

