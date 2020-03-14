Eleven pound cats are seeking loving homes

Five cats at the Farmington Pound; and five cats at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be cared for and loved.

Farmington Pound

573-747-1988

Female cat is scared and is available now for adoption.

Four owner-surrendered cats, gender unknown, are 5 months old and scared and available for adoption now.

Fredericktown Pound

573-783-3660, Option 4

Two female cats, 1-2 years old, are friendly and available now for adoption.

Female cat is friendly and available now for adoption.

Young female black cat with medium-length hair is friendly and available now for adoption.

Male black, orange and white cat with a very bushy tail and wearing a green collar is friendly and available now for adoption.

Female young adult cat is friendly and available now for adoption.