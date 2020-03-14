Eleven pound cats are seeking loving homes

Five cats at the Farmington Pound; and five cats at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be cared for and loved.
Farmington Pound
573-747-1988
Female cat is scared and is available now for adoption.
Four owner-surrendered cats, gender unknown, are 5 months old and scared and available for adoption now.
Fredericktown Pound
573-783-3660, Option 4
Two female cats, 1-2 years old, are friendly and available now for adoption.
Female cat is friendly and available now for adoption.
Young female black cat with medium-length hair is friendly and available now for adoption.
Male black, orange and white cat with a very bushy tail and wearing a green collar is friendly and available now for adoption.
Female young adult cat is friendly and available now for adoption.
Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.
Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.
Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published, and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.