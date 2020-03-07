Eleven pound cats need new, loving homes

Five cats at the Farmington Pound, and six cats at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be cared for and loved.

Farmington Pound

573-747-1988

A cat, possibly male, looks like it is losing hair. It’s scared and available for adoption March 12.

Four 5-month-old cats, gender unknown, were surrendered by their owner. They are scared and need loving homes.

Fredericktown Pound

573-783-3660, Option 4

A friendly male orange and white cat with a bushy tail and wearing a green collar, is now available for adoption.

A friendly female cat is now available for adoption.

Three 1- to 2-year-old friendly female cats are now available for adoption.

A friendly young female cat with medium length black hair is now available for adoption.