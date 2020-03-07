Eleven pound cats need new, loving homes

Five cats at the Farmington Pound, and six cats at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be cared for and loved.
Farmington Pound
573-747-1988
A cat, possibly male, looks like it is losing hair. It’s scared and available for adoption March 12.
Four 5-month-old cats, gender unknown, were surrendered by their owner. They are scared and need loving homes.
Fredericktown Pound
You have free articles remaining.
573-783-3660, Option 4
A friendly male orange and white cat with a bushy tail and wearing a green collar, is now available for adoption.
A friendly female cat is now available for adoption.
Three 1- to 2-year-old friendly female cats are now available for adoption.
A friendly young female cat with medium length black hair is now available for adoption.
To give owners the opportunity to claim them, dogs and cats are kept for seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and five days at the Desloge and Leadwood pounds. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.
Contact other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.
Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.