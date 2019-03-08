Try 3 months for $3

The Mineral Area Elks Lodge has named their students of the month for December and January for Central, West County, and North County.

For Central High School, the Elks student of the month for December is Alicia Robbins.

Robbins is a junior at Central High School. She is known by teachers and students as a friend to all and teachers identify her as very mission driven. Robbins worked alongside her parents in the opening of Parkland Hope Center and does volunteer work at several places in the community. Teachers say that Robbins is responsible, educated, engaged, a leader, and successful.

Mackenzie Kaiser is the West County High School Elks December student of the month. 

For West County, the Elks student of the month for December is Mackenzie Kaiser. Kaiser is active in the school’s new Kindness Club. According to teachers Kaiser has a heart of gold, is always helping others, and is a strong academic student with a big future ahead.

Tyler Hambrick is the North County High School December student of the month. 

For North County, the Elks student of the month for December is Tyler Hambrick. According to teachers, Hambrick is an excellent student who is always hard-working, always positive, and always willing to help others. Hambrick is taking several college level courses and is involved in the A+ Program and the robotics program at UniTec.

Jonathan Starkey is the North County High School Elks January student of the month.  

The North County Elks student for January is Jonathan Starkey. Starkey is on the high school basketball team and is very involved with his church. According to teachers, Starkey is a student of excellent character and reputation. Starkey is taking multiple college level and advanced courses.

The West County Elks student of the month is Ty Simily. Simily has volunteered a lot of his time to help out with the Special Olympics. According to teachers, Simily is very kind and compassionate when working with participants in the Special Olympics and is a proven leader on the baseball field as well as in school. Simily is known for always encouraging his teammates.

Kylie Kinnard is the Central High School Elks January student of the month. 

The Central Elks student of the month is Kylie Kinnard. Kinnard is a sophomore at Central High School and is involved in cheerleading and band. According to high school counselor Ken Halter, Kinnard is very active in school, is an excellent student, and has a cheerful, upbeat personality every single day.

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616, or at mmcfarland@dailyjournalonline.com.

