The Mineral Area Elks Lodge recognized students of the month from three local school districts for the month of October.
The Central High School Elks student of the month for October is Jose Pompa. Pompa is a senior at Central and is recognized for his outstanding work with students with disabilities during his cadet teaching. Pompa is also a member of the CHS Marching Rebels, Pep Club, Future Teachers of America, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. In addition, he is involved with the Boy Scouts of America and through them has been involved in many community service projects.
The October Elks student of the month for North County High School is Jacob Laan. He is a senior at North County. He is described by counselors and administrators as extremely intellectual, well-mannered, confident, and full of integrity. Laan is a member of NC Singers and the concert choir, a leader on the scholar bowl team, was instrumental in starting the disc golf club, and is an officer in the math and science club.
The Elks October student of the month for West County High School is Xander McBride. He is an outstanding student, and is considered by his peers and teachers to be a positive influence on others. According to the district, McBride sets an example of being respectful, polite, and kind to others.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.