The Mineral Area Elks Lodge recognized students of the month from three local school districts for the month of October.

The Central High School Elks student of the month for October is Jose Pompa. Pompa is a senior at Central and is recognized for his outstanding work with students with disabilities during his cadet teaching. Pompa is also a member of the CHS Marching Rebels, Pep Club, Future Teachers of America, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. In addition, he is involved with the Boy Scouts of America and through them has been involved in many community service projects.

The October Elks student of the month for North County High School is Jacob Laan. He is a senior at North County. He is described by counselors and administrators as extremely intellectual, well-mannered, confident, and full of integrity. Laan is a member of NC Singers and the concert choir, a leader on the scholar bowl team, was instrumental in starting the disc golf club, and is an officer in the math and science club.

The Elks October student of the month for West County High School is Xander McBride. He is an outstanding student, and is considered by his peers and teachers to be a positive influence on others. According to the district, McBride sets an example of being respectful, polite, and kind to others. 

