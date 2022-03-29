Elks hold trivia night Saturday

Sports. History. The Bible. Music. Movie quotes. Hollywood celebrities’ real names.

Questions from these fun and fascinating categories will be asked at the Mineral Area Community Elks Lodge #2583’s trivia night on April 2.

Dean Gann, youth activities chairman for the lodge, asked fellow Elks members about doing a first-time trivia night to raise money for their scholarship fund. The group agreed and started making plans.

“I go to a lot of trivia nights, and these events are a lot of fun,” said Gann.

He explained that the organization’s mantra is “Elks Care, Elks Share.” During the last few years, the COVID pandemic has affected many things, including the Desloge Elks lodge. They had to close down the lodge so that has affected their budget.

Because of the shutdown, members are hoping to build their budget back up in hopes of being able to once again award Elks scholarships to deserving high school seniors.

The Desloge Elks have a long history of helping local youth by sponsoring events at three area school districts: Central, North County and West County. Members of the organization honor the Elks Student of the Month winner with a certificate and gift card at the three districts. They also sponsor annual video and essay contests.

The Mineral Area Community Elks Lodge opened in November 1978 and currently has about 300 members.

“We have a lot of hard-working members who do a lot of great things for our youth and community,” said Gann.

For the group’s upcoming trivia night, Gann said groups can consist of anyone, including business-sponsored teams, and more.

The event kicks off at 6 p.m. Teams of up to 10 players are needed for this fundraiser. Cost is $10 per person, and all money raised from the event goes to the organization’s scholarship fund.

Drinks will be available for purchase, and participants are encouraged to bring their own food or snacks. A silent auction will take place, with various items from gift cards to St. Louis Cardinals memorabilia. There will also be a 50-50 drawing.

No pre-registration is needed for this event.

“We just want people to show up and have fun for a great cause,” said Gann.

He said they expect the trivia buffs of the area to show up.

“Some people say they’re not good at trivia,” said Gann, “but out of 100 questions, even if someone knows two answers, they’ve helped their team and had a fun evening.”

St. Francois County Road and Bridge Superintendent Clay Copeland will be master of ceremonies for the evening.

Prizes for first and last places will be awarded.

Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal

