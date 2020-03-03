Elks honor public safety officers

Allen responded to the scene alone with no backup readily available due to other calls at the time. Officers from other area departments were dispatched to assist; however, they were several minutes away.

The officer went to the third floor of the apartment complex and secured the female victim. He then went to the next apartment over to speak with a male subject and was immediately physically attacked.

The assailant immediately began striking Allen while also trying to get back to the female victim. Allen stopped the man and was able to get him to the nearby stairwell. There, the suspect continued striking the officer and was trying to get his gun out of his holster.

The man was able to overpower Allen and threw him down two flights of concrete and steel stairs. The man continued attacking the officer and trying to get his gun. At that point, Allen was exhausted, injured, and dizzy but was able to retrieve his service pistol and ordered the man to stop; however, he refused and continued the attack.

Allen feared for his life as well as for the other residents of the facility and fired his pistol, striking the suspect in the abdomen. The man was startled backward but then continued to attack the officer who then fired a second shot.