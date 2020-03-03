Elks honor public safety officers

The 28th Annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Night was held Thursday at the Mineral Area Elks Lodge in Desloge. The banquet is held each year to recognize area men and women in the public safety field for outstanding performance in the line of duty.
The evening began with Mineral Area Elks Lodge Chairman Roland Seal recognizing all in attendance.
He thanked each agency for their service to the community and also thanked the attending public officials, which included state representatives and county officeholders.
The first award was presented to Ranger Cody Smith, who was named Missouri State Park Ranger of the Year for 2019.
Sgt. Chuck Helton of the Missouri State Park Rangers nominated Smith for the accolade. Smith’s first assignment as a park ranger was at Washington State Park, where he worked until transferring to St. Joe State Park in the summer of 2018.
Smith has led his zone in arrest for the past two years and has participated in several rescues at Hawn, St. Joe, Washington, and St. Francois State Parks.
Trooper Dillon A. Vandeven, with the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Troop C, was recognized as Highway Patrolman of the Year.
Vandeven was nominated for the award by Troop C Cpt. Steven Ferrier, who said Vandeven had defined himself as a hard-working and reliable gentleman who actively enforces the law. In 2019, Vandeven made 980 arrests, issued 1,612 warnings, and investigated 78 vehicle accidents.
The Sheriff’s Deputy of the Year Award was presented to Det. Sgt. Kenny Wakefield after nomination from St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock.
St. Francois County Sheriff Dan Bullock, left, presents Det. Sgt. Kenny Wakefield the award for Deputy of the Year Thursday at the 28th Annual…
Throughout his time with the sheriff department, Wakefield has contributed to 16 homicide investigations, brought more than 50 sexual assault offenders to justice, and has recovered many stolen properties.
“Det. Wakefield’s tenacity and work ethic produced a performance nothing short of exemplary throughout his time in this department,” said Bullock in his nomination letter. “Wakefield is a genuine public servant and should be recognized for his personal motivation, excellent teamwork, and the professionalism that he displayed over the duration of time he has spent with our department.”
Tracy Petrait earned the 911 Communications Officer of the Year Award.
Petrait was hired as a full-time telecommunicator for the St. Francois County Joint Communication Center in February 2011. She worked for Ste. Genevieve County 911 for six years before the two counties merged their 911 telecommunication system.
Her nomination for the award came from 911 Director Alan Wells who said that her professional knowledge, dedication, and ability to maintain a positive work environment despite the high activity and stress level makes her an essential part of the communications center.
Petrait is looking forward to retirement in July, and Wells said that she would be greatly missed by all of her co-workers when she leaves.
The St. Francois County Ambulance District (SFCAD) honored both Jessica Watkins and Lewis David “Davey” Miller with the Paramedic of the Year Award.
Watkins began working for the district as a part-time EMT in 2014 while attending the paramedic program at MAC. After graduating, she was hired as a full-time paramedic. Her desire to expand her capabilities and skill in patient care led her also to complete a Critical Care Paramedic program in 2018.
Watkins was nominated for this year’s award by SFCAD Director David Tetrault.
Tetrault said that while with the ambulance district, Watkins has demonstrated bold and aggressive performance of clinical with excellent patient care outcomes. Her peers have also described her as a “great clinician.”
Miller began working for the ambulance district as a part-time EMT in 2006. After graduating from the paramedic program at MAC, he became a full-time paramedic in 2009.
Tetrault said Miller exemplifies the qualities of what it takes to be an outstanding paramedic.
“Davey exhibits an excellent work ethic of dedicated, ethical, knowledgeable, and caring performance of duties,” said Tetrault in his nomination letter. “He is always eager to continue and expand his education to be able to provide his patients with the best practice and care.”
Officer Daniel Halek of the Farmington Police Department took home the award for Officer of the Year for his department.
Halek was hired as a Farmington patrol officer in June 2018. Farmington Police Chief Rick Baker said in his nomination letter that once hired, Halek hit the ground running and has been a top performer as it relates to self-initiated activity.
The chief went on to explain that Halek has a passion for combating the drug problem in the community and has worked on 80 drug incidents since his employment.
In addition to Halek’s more than 10 years of law enforcement experience, he served in the United States Marine Corps with two deployments to Afghanistan.
During his first deployment as an infantry marine, Halek was shot once in the right shoulder and also struck by a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG). He received numerous accommodations while in the military, including two Purple Hearts, a Combat Action Medal, and a Good Conduct award.
The Bonne Terre Police Department nominated Patrolman Garry Allan for the Municipal Officer of the Year.
Allen began working for the department in 2017 and is a veteran officer with more than 15 years of experience.
One night while on-duty in March of last year, Allen was dispatched to St. Joe Manor Apartments, on Lake Drive in Bonne Terre, in regard to a disturbance/assault report.
Allen responded to the scene alone with no backup readily available due to other calls at the time. Officers from other area departments were dispatched to assist; however, they were several minutes away.
The officer went to the third floor of the apartment complex and secured the female victim. He then went to the next apartment over to speak with a male subject and was immediately physically attacked.
The assailant immediately began striking Allen while also trying to get back to the female victim. Allen stopped the man and was able to get him to the nearby stairwell. There, the suspect continued striking the officer and was trying to get his gun out of his holster.
The man was able to overpower Allen and threw him down two flights of concrete and steel stairs. The man continued attacking the officer and trying to get his gun. At that point, Allen was exhausted, injured, and dizzy but was able to retrieve his service pistol and ordered the man to stop; however, he refused and continued the attack.
Allen feared for his life as well as for the other residents of the facility and fired his pistol, striking the suspect in the abdomen. The man was startled backward but then continued to attack the officer who then fired a second shot.
The man then fled the building and the officer was finally able to reach his radio to call for backup. Despite his condition, Allen got up and pursued the fleeing suspect, who was later captured by assisting units and the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department’s K-9 Unit.
Bonne Terre Police Chief Doug Calvert said Allen was deserving of special recognition for displaying valor, duty, dedication, and distinguished service in the line of duty.
Desloge Patrolman Derek Orr was named Municipal Officer of the Year for his department.
Orr has been with Desloge since October 2018 and has served in law enforcement for five years.
Desloge Police Chief James Bullock said that he recommended Orr for the award based on his statistics in performing his daily duties.
In 2019, Orr led all active officers in every category. He issued 214 court summonses, initiated 231 incident reports, and had 168 arrests. He also worked 22 motor vehicle accidents.
Bullock described Orr as a self-motivated, hard-working officer who comes into work every day ready to face any challenge that may arise.
Orr was also selected to receive the recognition for his outstanding community involvement. Bullock mentioned some of Orr’s kind acts, recalling a time when a young boy had his bicycle stolen, and Orr bought a new bike for the boy using his own money.
Officer Jacob Sitton received the Officer of the Year Award for the Park Hills Police Department.
Sitton began working for the department in September 2018, and Park Hills Police Chief Richard McFarland said he has been a tremendous asset and has become a true leader since joining their force.
Last year, Sitton began driving the department’s only patrol car fitted with a license plate reader and recovered numerous stolen vehicles, made several felony arrests, and issued numerous citations.
McFarland said Sitton is very self-motivated and does a great job of serving the citizens of Park Hills.
After the different officers from area departments received their accolades, the Mineral Area Elks Citizen of the Year Award was presented.
St. Francois County District 2 County Commissioner Patrick Mullins was named as the Citizen of the Year.
Mullins was elected to the St. Francois County Commission in 2009 and has been actively involved in a number of significant county initiatives and projects throughout his time serving in his capacity.
“This young man has done a tremendous job over the years, and I admire him for the dedication he’s displayed in the job of county commissioner for us,” said Seal. “Now, Mineral Area Elks Lodge names Patrick Mullins as our Citizen of the Year.”
Mullins was also the keynote speaker for the awards banquet and spoke of the many duties of the county commission. He detailed some of the actions that the commission has taken over the past several years, including efforts to upgrade the 911 Communications Center.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com