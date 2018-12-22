The Mineral Area Elks Lodge in Desloge continued their work this holiday season by holding their annual veteran’s Christmas dinner on Thursday.
Dean Gann, exalted ruler of the Elks, stated that he is grateful for better weather this time. He said the day of the Thanksgiving dinner brought snow and a lot of people cancelled. Gann stated he was pleased to have no inclement weather on Thursday.
Ronald “Buttons” Gibson, an Elk for 33 years, organizes the Christmas dinner each year.
“Elks care and like to share and we love to help veterans," he said. The event caters to veterans from several nursing and residential facilities throughout the community.
This year, the dinner celebrated 23 years and about 60 veterans were served a free dinner at the lodge. Laura Wines, music teacher at Central West Elementary, provided entertainment, singing Christmas songs for the veterans.
Among those in attendance, Robin Scott, a veteran of the United States Air Force, said that this year marks 17 years he has attended the event. Scott served in the Air Force for four years and was in Vietnam for a year. Scott said he enjoys coming to the dinner each year and is grateful to the Elks for having it.
Vernon Smith, a veteran of the Army who served for six years, reported that he has been coming to this dinner for about 15 years. He said that it’s always a good party. Smith served at Fort Lee in Virginia, Fort Sill in Oklahoma, and spent 18 months on the island of Okinawa.
Mineral Area Elks Lodge 2583 has partnered with East Missouri Action Agency to provide Christmas baskets to those in need and about 20 volunteers gathered on Tuesday to load those baskets for delivery.
The Elks was founded to promote and practice the four cardinal virtues of charity, justice, brotherly love and fidelity; to promote the welfare and enhance the happiness of its members; to quicken the spirit of American patriotism and cultivate good fellowship.
