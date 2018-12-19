As has been a tradition for the last 10 years, Mineral Area Elks Lodge 2583 has partnered with East Missouri Action Agency to provide Christmas baskets to those in need.
About 20 volunteers from the Elks Lodge and EMAA gathered on Tuesday morning to load the food baskets for delivery.
Dean Gann, exalted ruler of the Elks Lodge, said 124 baskets were prepared this year.
“The Elks had done Christmas baskets for many years, but had trouble with finding recipients. About 10 years ago, we partnered with East Missouri Action Agency and allowed the agency to decide who the baskets would go to,” said Roland Seal, an Elks member and former Elks president.
Every member of the Elks Lodge gets a list of items needed for the food baskets and donates food items or money to purchase the needed food. Each basket contains a gift certificate for a turkey redeemable at Park Hills Save-A-Lot.
Gann said the lodge spends approximately $3,000 on the project each year. However, he said the real worker is Cathy Dickerson, the wife of one of their members.
“She’s the one who makes sure all of the food is purchased and puts the baskets together,” said Gann.
EMAA Deputy Director of Head Start Jan Cooley, said 10 years ago they started out with about 20 baskets. It has grown each year. She said families of children who attend Mid-St. Francois County Head Start in Park Hills, as well as the Bonne Terre Head Start, receive baskets.
The Elks was founded to promote and practice the four cardinal virtues of charity, justice, brotherly love and fidelity; to promote the welfare and enhance the happiness of its members; to quicken the spirit of American patriotism and cultivate good fellowship.
The Elks Lodge will also host their annual Veterans Christmas Dinner from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Thursday. The lodge is located at 1438 East Chestnut St. in Desloge.
