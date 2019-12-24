Over the last 10 years, a Parkland tradition has been the disbursement of Christmas Baskets to families in the area who are in need of a meal this holiday season.
Mineral Area Elks Lodge 2583 has partnered with East Missouri Action Agency (EMAA) to help give out baskets to families whose children are enrolled in the Head Start program.
Cathy Dickerson, coordinator of the Christmas Basket program, said that the Elks never pick and choose who to give baskets to as they give a basket to every family enrolled in the program with EMAA.
The Christmas Baskets consist of every dinner item someone can think of from mashed potatoes to a gift certificate to buy a turkey.
Generally, the Elks give out about 100 baskets, and this year was no exception as Dickerson and her right-hand helper Ellie Tucker prepared 120 baskets for EMAA to hand out.
Throughout the year, the lodge puts together different fundraisers to help bring in funds to buy everything needed to fill up the baskets.
Dickerson explained that the lodge also asks its members to donate money to purchase a dinner or buy the items needed for a basket.
The planning and collection of all the items for the baskets begins several months in advice and Dickerson gave a lot of credit to Tucker for doing a lot of the work this year which enabled the whole collection of the baskets to go off without a hitch.
“My husband has been a member of the Mineral Area Elks for 30 some years,” said Dickerson. “And I am very passionate about the Christmas Basket program. I went through a hard time myself, and I know what it is like to be on rock bottom.”
“I was asked to coordinate the baskets one year, and I said ‘sure, I can do it,” continued Dickerson. “It was so rewarding, and it is extremely rewarding to know that for at least one day we are making the day happy for some kids and that they are getting a hot meal and a nutritious meal.”
