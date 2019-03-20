Try 3 months for $3

The Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 has announced that Breanna Spradling is the Bismarck High School Student Teen of the Month for March.

She is the daughter of Dennis Spradling, has a 3.8 GPA and has been on the Honor Roll every semester. She was Bismarck Student of the Month in May 2017 and has been active in Upward Bound where she served on several committees. She has been on the Bismarck High School Pep Club

She has been involved with local trash pickup for four years and volunteered at nursing homes, where she now works part time. She has job shadowed at Parkland Health Center.

Her plans are to attend Mineral Area College to pursue a degree in nursing and eventually specialize in obstetrics.

She will receive $100 for college expenses and will compete for the Farmington Elks Student of the Year to be awarded on May 5.

