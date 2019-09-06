The Farmington Elks Lodge will hold its annual Soccer Shootout at Engler Park in Farmington on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Elks member Kevin Engler explained they're looking at this as an area effort, not just for Farmington kids.
“Mineral Area is not doing one, so we’re trying to get some people from North County, Central, Fredericktown, Ironton, whatever,” he said.
The contest is open to all boys and girls ages 5-15. Contestants will be separated into age groups.
There is no fee for the contest. Winners in the age divisions will receive trophies and advance to the district contest.
Engler stressed that there is no set time for any age group or player on Saturday. Contestants who have other obligations can come at any time, sign in and do their shoots.
“Almost everyone who plays soccer, plays on Saturday morning someplace,” he said. “Come in and sign up, we'll put you in the right bracket, let you go ahead and shoot. They get like 15 shots.
“You get higher points for the different places you shoot it. Upper left, upper right you get five points. If you just roll it in the center, you get one point. And they do it from different distances. It’s a neat deal and then we go on to district. Last year we had someone win the regional in Kansas. They were totally excited because the Elks pays for their trip to get out there.”
Last year, Howard Grant Bramhall advanced from the local Farmington level to the district level in Jackson, state level in Jefferson City and to the regionals in El Dorado, Kansas.
This year, Farmington will also be the site of the district matches on Sept. 28.
